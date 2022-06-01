Beloved French bistro in Toronto to reopen after closing over a year ago

It’s true! The legendary and beloved Parisian-style restaurant, Le Sélect Bistro will reopen to the public later this month.

After announcing that the restaurant was sold in February 2021, the new owner of Le Sélect Bistro will bring life back to the beloved eatery on June 24.

Renowned restaurateur David Aisenstat shared how they loved the “authentic legacy” of the French bistro and knew how special the historical restaurant was.

“Le Sélect has been a go-to for Torontonians who love a great meal and special ambience,” said Aisenstat.

“It is the site of countless dates, business meetings, celebrations, and friendly gatherings for so many people, and has always been one of my favourite restaurants. It seems like everyone has a special memory from Le Sélect. So, when the opportunity arose to re-kindle the amazing spirit that its founders cultivated over its nearly 50-year history, I knew it was a rare opportunity.”

In terms of its interior, the restaurant will still have its classic zinc bar, art deco fixtures, mosaic floors, and vintage posters.

As for its menu, Corporate Executive Chef Ted Corrado and Head Chef Zachary Barnes lead the culinary team and will introduce new items for the public to enjoy.

Besides the new additions, it will keep some of the original menu items like escargots de Bourgogne, coquielle st-jacques, cassoulet, moules frites and truite meunière.

To drink, it will feature an extensive wine list with over 1,200 bottles to enjoy.

Le Sélect Bistro will open for lunch from 11 am on weekdays and 5 pm for dinner. Expect weekend brunches starting at 11 am on the weekends.

If you never had the chance to try the legendary restaurant, now you do.

Le Sélect Bistro

Address: 432 Wellington Street

