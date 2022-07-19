Taste the Caribbean is coming to Toronto this weekend
Toronto is getting another food festival this weekend and it’s all about the delicious flavours of the Caribbean.
On July 23 and 24, Taste the Caribbean food festival will take over the Green P lot at 1603 Eglinton Avenue West, serving the best local eats the city has to offer.
Rain or shine, the event will bring together over 30 businesses such as local artisans, vendors, and chefs all under one roof.
Experience the wonderful culinary delights of the Caribbean from its food and drinks to live entertainment and more.
Expect mouthwatering eats from Jamaica, Trinidad, Barbados, Grenada, Cuba, St. Lucia, Haiti, St. Vincent, Guyana, and Curacao.
Those interested in checking out the event can register online via Eventbrite.
Taste the Caribbean
When: July 23 and 24
Where: Green P lot at 1603 Eglinton Avenue West