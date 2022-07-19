Taste the Caribbean is coming to Toronto this weekend

Toronto is getting another food festival this weekend and it’s all about the delicious flavours of the Caribbean.

On July 23 and 24, Taste the Caribbean food festival will take over the Green P lot at 1603 Eglinton Avenue West, serving the best local eats the city has to offer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taste The Caribbean (@tastethecaribbean.ca)

You might also like: Candy Funhouse is hiring someone to try treats for $100,000 a year

Taste of the Middle East is coming back to Toronto this year

7 Toronto food events happening this week: July 18 to 24

Rain or shine, the event will bring together over 30 businesses such as local artisans, vendors, and chefs all under one roof.

Experience the wonderful culinary delights of the Caribbean from its food and drinks to live entertainment and more.

Expect mouthwatering eats from Jamaica, Trinidad, Barbados, Grenada, Cuba, St. Lucia, Haiti, St. Vincent, Guyana, and Curacao.

Those interested in checking out the event can register online via Eventbrite.

Taste the Caribbean

When: July 23 and 24

Where: Green P lot at 1603 Eglinton Avenue West