One of Toronto’s most popular happy hour spots has been working on opening a second location in the city and it’s going to be huge.

In an Instagram post shared on Tuesday, Añejo teased the opening of its Don Mills location and even showed renderings of what the future location will look like.

The future location will have an outdoor patio with ample seating and what looks like a potential bar.

In an email to Daily Hive back in April, Añejo representatives shared it would be heading up north after the chain made a subtle hint about its future plans.

It has recently swapped over to a new account, aimed to house all its future restaurants.

Those familiar with the King Street location know that besides their mouthwatering mains and zesty guacamole, they have happy hour specials that offer half-priced tacos and $6 margaritas.

Añejo has yet to share an address but rest assured, it’ll be shared very soon.