If you’re in the search for authentic hand-pulled noodles, look no further because this Toronto resto prides itself in the art.

Mogouyan Hand-Pulled Noodles has just opened its third location at 374A Yonge Street, serving traditional Lan Zhou hand-pulled noodles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🍜Mogouyan Hand-Pulled Noodles (@mogouyannoodles)