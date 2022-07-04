Mogouyan Hand-Pulled Noodles opens third location in Toronto
If you’re in the search for authentic hand-pulled noodles, look no further because this Toronto resto prides itself in the art.
Mogouyan Hand-Pulled Noodles has just opened its third location at 374A Yonge Street, serving traditional Lan Zhou hand-pulled noodles.
Mogouyan first opened in 2019, bringing authentic Chinese cuisine to the city and serving bowls and bowls of its mouthwatering beef noodles.
Its menu features an assortment of appetizers and grilled skewer variations, including 12 different noodle bowls to choose from.
Check out its Dundas West location where you can see the magic happen as you take a peek inside.
According to the restaurant, it takes around five years to perfect the art of noodle pulling. Clearly, the chefs here know what they’re doing!
Mogouyan Hand-Pulled Noodles is available for in-seat dining or pick up and delivery via its online platform.
Mogouyan Hand-Pulled Noodles
Address: 760 Yonge Street
Phone: 416-890-1296
Address: 124 Dundas Street West
Phone: 416-823-6931
Address: 374A Yonge Street
Phone: 416-890-7981