Toronto can’t get enough hot fried chicken spots, and this new addition is nothing to joke about. Get ready for some hot and steamin’ eats.

Penny’s Hot Chicken has opened at 372 Yonge Street, offering Nashville-inspired fried chicken that’s sure to heat up your summer foodie plans.

From Plain Jane to No Georgie, Penny’s has a seven-tier heat meter so customers can decide how hot they want their chicken.

Its menu features good eats like mouthwatering tenders, sandwiches like Sweet Daisy – a honey-dipped chicken thigh with sweet jalapeños and jalapeño ranch sauce on a brioche bun and loaded fries, to name a few.

The full menu can be viewed here.

For larger parties, Penny’s Hot Chicken also serves platters that feed up to six people. Now that’s a lot of chicken!

Penny’s will be hosting its grand opening on July 10 and will hand out free Penny’s classic sandwiches for the first 50 customers. It’ll also offer BOGO sandwiches that day.

Here’s another chicken spot to add to our list.

Penny’s Hot Chicken

Address: 372 Yonge Street

Phone: 416-800-3809

Website | Instagram