Toronto’s St Lawrence district is not only known for its historical past and iconic market, it’s also home to a rustic and intimate dining destination that’s worth a visit.

Take a stroll down Market Street and check out Bar St. Lo. Whether you’re looking for a new patio to enjoy or need a first-date idea, this restaurant and bar caters to any mood you may find yourself in.

Its design features heavy stone and wood accents from its exterior to its interior, offering a more laidback yet mysterious atmosphere.

Find a seat at the bar or in one of their booths and enjoy a cocktail or two.

Looking for something more cozy and intimate? Head further into the restaurant and dine in a dimly lit nook.

Start your night off with a drink. Its drink menu features a list of signature cocktails, beers, cider and wines.

It also offers non-alcoholic beverages.

The St Lo Espresso Martini is a must. It’s composed of Northern Keep vodka, Kahlua, Montenegro, mezcal and espresso. If you’re looking for a fruity taste, try the Strawberry Hubris – a concoction made with strawberry espolon, amaro averna, lavender peach shrub, lemon, soda and prosecco.

As for its menu, Bar St. Lo serves modern Canadian cuisine that is worth sharing with whoever is at your table. Pro tip: order a couple of its popular items to share.

We recommend trying the Steak Tartare. It might not be the best option if you have a thing with texture, but if you’re adventurous, you’ll fall in love. It’s a spreadable dish made with tenderloin, capers, yolk, tarragon and sourdough bread.

Cheese lovers have to try the Burrata. It features truffle honey, grilled onion, and hazelnuts topped on sourdough and garnished with basil.

The mixture of sweet and salty is a total dream.

A fan favourite is Bar St. Lo’s fried zucchini flowers. This is a dish you’ll want more of and definitely not something you’d want to share. They’re almost addicting.

The dish is so popular that it does sell out. It’s sweet, crispy and oh-so good.

As for dessert, try the Cherry Tart. It’s a brown butter tart with roasted cherry, almond cream, nectarine marmalade, and buttermilk ice cream.

It’s a delightful mix of sweet and tangy.

Bar St. Lo is open Wednesdays to Sundays from 5 pm to late and offers brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 am to 3 pm.

Reservations can be made online via Resy. If you’d like to bring the dining experience home, orders can be placed for pick up through Ritual.

Bar St. Lo

Address: 26 Market Street

Phone: 416-519-1909

Website | Instagram