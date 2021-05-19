5 of the best mini golf courses in and around Seattle

Whether you’re just getting started on your golf game or don’t have the time (or patience) for a full-length course, fortunately, there’s no shortage of mini golf courses in the Seattle Metropolitan Area.

They’re often cheaper and more relaxed than full-sized courses, making them perfect for a spring and summer activity.

Whether you’re a seasoned veteran working on your short game, or looking for a different way to spend your afternoon, here are some of the best mini golf courses you can visit.

Green Lake Pitch n’ Putt is perfect for beginners. Open from 10 am to 7 pm, the par 3 course requires reservations which can be made by calling 206-632-2280.

Location: 5701 E Green Lake Way N, Seattle

The Links at Interbay provide endless fun in their miniature greens. This spot is perfect for those who really want the golf experience rather than kitchy miniature windmills.

Location: 2501 15th Avenue W, Seattle

Titled chip and putt instead of pitch n’ putt, Columbia Super Range offers some of the best practice facilities in the state. Their short game practice facility features a large putting green, practice bunker and of course, nine-hole chip and putt course.

Location: 511 128th street SE, Everett

Enjoy the Rainbow Run Putting Course which is great for kids and adults alike. The space is sure to give you hours of fun.

Location: 10402 Willows Road NE, Redmond

With nine holes, over 25 beers, and a full food menu, Flatstick Pub is going to become your favorite first-date spot. Flatstick Pub’s nine-hole mini golf course has elevation changes, moving kegs as obstacles, and even a 12 foot tall Sasquatch to maneuver around.

Location: 609 Westlake Avenue N, Seattle