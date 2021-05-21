7 must-try restaurants in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District

If the Chinatown-International District in Seattle is your least-visited neighborhood, you’re doing it wrong.

From displays of culture in the street to generations-old noodle shops, you should head out to experience all that this vibrant area has to offer.

To get you started, we’ve compiled a list of seven must-visit restaurants in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessie || Seattle Foodie (@what.jessie.eats)

Mike’s Noodle House is the perfect tucked-away Chinatown shop that reminds us that simple flavors can still be incredibly delicious. Slurp away at their perfectly cooked noodles and some of the best wontons in the city.

Location: 418 Maynard Avenue South, Seattle

Phone: 206-389-7099

Facebook

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mika-Ela (@huskypandamix)

Milkie Millkie dessert cafe serves up so much more than just bingsoo; they also cook up crispy toasts, soft rice cakes, stuffed waffles, and beverages. The spot brings Korean street food to Seattle, with tons of skewers and other popular eats.

Location: 510 6th Avenue S, Seattle

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thai Curry Simple (@thai_curry_simple)

Thai Curry Simple is Thai food simplified. The delicious eats come perfectly portioned with customizable spice levels. Better yet, the dishes won’t break the bank.

Location: 405 5th Avenue S, Seattle

Phone: 206-485-7511

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SUSU Dessert Bar (@sususeattle)

Known for its ice cream served up at various farmers’ markets and street fairs, this dessert bar has had to alter its business model. Swapping out the ice cream to focus on cafe favorites during the pandemic they’re currently offering curbside service for coffee, tea, pastries, and a couple of savory items. We recommend grabbing a Malay curry beef sandwich and Rojak, or a Southeast Asian salad.

Location: 665 S King Street, Seattle

Phone: 833-953-5665

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gennessey Lai (@hungerdontlai)

A+ Hong Kong Kitchen is without a doubt the best place to get Hong Kong cafe eats in Seattle. The spot serves up so many incredible dishes and tasty drinks including a mango and coconut milk sago that you need to try.

Location: 419 6th Avenue S, Seattle

Phone: 206-682-1267

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by P H Ở B Ắ C (@phobacseattle)

Enjoy flavorful pho from Pho Bac Sup Shop. Pho Bac has implemented two special versions of their signature soup: Pho Now, a cupped to-go pho that should be consumed within 20 minutes of purchasing, or Pho Later, which is a classic takeout pho option with broth, noodles, and toppings, all packaged separately.

Location: 1240 S Jackson Street, Seattle

Phone: 206-568-0882

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hood Famous Bakeshop (@hoodfamousbakeshop)

You need to try what Hood Famous is, well, famous for — their ube cheesecake. The adorable purple yam cheesecake is available for order in packs of four or in a four-pack of favorites including ube, white chocolate guava, Vietnamese coffee, and coconut pandan cheesecakes.