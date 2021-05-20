With the weather heating up, your dreams of whipping out a book on a felted picnic blanket are soon to become a reality.

Rather than purchase a new book that’ll sit on your shelf when you’re done with it, head out to a used book store to give a title a second life.

Here are seven of the best used bookstores in Seattle:

Having been West Seattle’s favorite used bookstore for almost forty years, Pegasus Bookshop surely knows what they’re doing. If you’ve got a stack of old books, take them in to be exchanged for 50% off used books. You’re welcome to bring in one grocery bag of books to trade per appointment.

Location: 4553 California Avenue SW, Seattle

Facebook | Instagram

The Globe offers new and used books mainly in the arts and sciences. The shop has been owned and operated by Carolyn and John Siscoe since 1979 and is a mainstay bookstore in the city.

Location: 218 1st Avenue S, Seattle

Phone: 206-682-6882

Facebook

Twice Sold Tales specializes in rare, used and out-of-print books with an emphasis on fiction. Stop by every day from 6 to 7 to enjoy a happy hour sale of 25% off.

Location: 2419 NW Market Street, Seattle

Phone: 206-545-4226

Facebook | Instagram

Three stories below Pike Place Market is a little bookshop called Books Like a Motherfucker. Once you arrive, you will see that yes, there is an overwhelming amount of books in the little shop. We must admit, though, more is always better than less when it comes to books.

Location: 1501 Pike Place, Seattle

Phone: 206-621-7894

Instagram

Mercer Street Books is an independent bookstore selling both used and new books. The shop even sells records, which is a lovely triple whammy.

Location: 7 Mercer Street, Seattle

Phone: 206-282-7687

Facebook | Instagram

Since 1978, Magus Books has cornered Seattle University District’s used bookstore market. Well, besides the actual University, that is. Stop on down to sell some of your used books, and then pick up some more.

Location: 1408 NE 42nd Street, Seattle

Phone: 206-633-1800

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Leave it to Fremont to have one of the best used bookstores in the city. Ophelia’s Books caters to all readers, from tiny tots to university grads. The shop has been serving patrons since 1997.

Location: 3504 Fremont Avenue N, Seattle

Phone: 206-632-3759

Facebook | Instagram