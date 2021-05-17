Whether you’re anti- or pro-mask, it’s important to understand which stores in the US aren’t requiring their customers and staff to wear face coverings.

With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announcing that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear face coverings indoors, several companies have updated their mask policies.

It’s important to note that shoppers and staff are considered fully vaccinated if it has been two weeks since their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two weeks after the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot.

Here’s a running list of stores in the US that have updated their mask mandates and no longer require customers to wear face masks once they’re fully vaccinated:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Target (@target)

Everyone’s favorite store, Target, will be following state rules on masks and face coverings. “Face coverings continue to be strongly recommended for guests and team members who are not fully vaccinated and we continue our increased safety and cleaning measures, including social distancing, throughout our stores,” the company said in an update.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Walmart (@walmart)

Unless one is required by state or local laws, employees who are fully vaccinated will be able to work at Walmart’s stores, offices, or other facilities maskless beginning May 18.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Starbucks Stories (@starbucks.stories)

Masks are “optional for vaccinated customers beginning Monday, May 17, unless local regulations require them by law.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trader Joe’s (@traderjoes)

Trader Joe’s requires “customers to follow the guidance of health officials, including, as appropriate, CDC guidelines that advise customers who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear masks while shopping.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Publix Super Markets (@publix)

“As a result of the recently updated US CDC guidance, Publix will no longer require fully vaccinated associates or customers to wear face coverings, unless required by a state or local order or ordinance, beginning May 15.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam’s Club (@samsclub)

Unless one is required by state or local laws, employees who are fully vaccinated will be able to work at Sam’s Club stores, offices, or other facilities maskless beginning May 18.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Costco (@costco)

“In Costco locations where the state or local jurisdiction does not have a mask mandate, we will allow members and guests who are fully vaccinated to enter Costco without a face mask or face shield.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CVS Pharmacy (@cvspharmacy)

“Effective May 17 customers who are fully vaccinated are no longer required to wear face coverings inside of our stores, unless it is mandated by state or local regulations.”