Alyssa Therrien
Alyssa Therrien
|
May 26 2021, 2:28 pm
7 must-visit restaurants in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood
Darryl Brooks/Shutterstock

There’s way more to Ballard than just the giant parking squid. Have you tried the restaurants?

With so many options, it’s a little overwhelming to decide where to eat in the neighborhood.

Luckily for you, we’ve listed out seven of our favorite Ballard restaurants to make choosing where to eat a piece of cake.

Here are seven must-visit restaurants in Ballard:

El Moose

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by El Moose (@el_moose_seattle)

With authentic Mexican recipes directly reflecting family heritage, you truly do feel the love with each dish coming out of the El Moose kitchen. Our favorite time of day to stop by would have to be for lunch and brunch, from 11:30 to 3 pm.

Location: 5242 Leary Avenue NW, Seattle
Phone: 206-784-5568
Facebook | Instagram

Mike’s Chili Parlor

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @eateatnap

If you like chili and you like beer, we’ve got good news for you: Mike’s Chili Parlor has both. The restaurant will transport you back in time as you enjoy a good ol’ fashioned cash-only chili bar.

Location: 1447 Northwest Ballard Way, Seattle
Phone: 206-782-2808
Facebook | Instagram

San Fermo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by San Fermo (@sanfermoseattle)

San Fermo serves up incredibly delicious Italian fare. We love their saffron spaghetti bolognese, bucatini alla carbonara, crab triangoli, pan seared pork belly, and antipasti board.

Location: 5341 Ballard Avenue NW, Seattle
Phone: 206-342-1530
Facebook | Instagram

Un Bien

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by cozy eats ♡ LA foodie (@cozy_eats)

Enjoy Caribbean sandwiches and cuisine at Un Bien. Pick between pork dishes, beef, prawn, fish, chicken, or veggie sandwiches — we promise that they’re all just as tasty as the next.

Location: 7302.5 15th Avenue NW, Seattle
Phone: 206-588-2040
Facebook | Instagram

Sabine

What was originally a full-service restaurant has since pivoted to cafe-style dining because of the pandemic. The cafe and marketplace is still a stop you should make on your way around Ballard, as their coffee and baked goods will take you to heavenly places.

Location: 5307 Ballard Avenue NW, Seattle
Phone: 206-432-9986
Facebook | Instagram

Taki’s Mad Greek

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Taki’s Mad Greek (@takismadgreek)

Taki’s serves delicious, large-portioned, freshly made, healthy, and authentic Greek food. You’ll feel like family when walking into the restaurant and can enjoy live Greek music every Saturday once the world returns to normal.

Location: 1471 NW 85th Street, Seattle
Phone: 206-297-9200
Facebook | Instagram

Brimmer and Heeltap

Unlike our other suggestions, Brimmer and Heeltap is on the fancier side. The restaurant features great food and beverages and a garden patio that’ll have you feeling like you’re in a fairytale.

Location: 425 NW Market Street, Seattle
Phone: 206-420-2534
Facebook | Instagram

