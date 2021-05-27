7 must-visit restaurants in Seattle's Phinney Ridge neighborhood

Phinney Ridge is what separates Ballard from Green Lake. It also happens to be home to some wonderful restaurants.

Whether you’re feeling like eating Chinese food or diving into a deep-dish pizza, the neighborhood has it all.

Rather than wandering the streets wondering where to eat, check out one of these seven great Phinney Ridge restaurants:

Enjoy American classics with European flair paired with authentic Turkish food at Ada’s. The spot uses as many local ingredients as possible to produce some of the best food in the city.

Location: 5910 Phinney Avenue N, Seattle

Phone: 206-906-9554

It’s Cambodian food galore at Oliver’s Twist. Pick from decadent rice bowls, stews, curries, noodle bowls, sandwiches, and so much more. Be sure to pair your meal with a signature cocktail or house-made strawberry lemonade.

Location: 6822 Greenwood Avenue North, Seattle

Phone: 206-706-6673

Windy City Pie decided not to just bring your standard Chicago pizza over. Instead, they combined a few of their favorite techniques to come up with their own unique pizza that respects tradition while breaking out of their boundaries.

Location: 5918 Phinney Avenue N, Seattle

Phone: 206-486-4743

Any quick search of Thai food will put Thaiku on your radar. The spot has been a Phinney Ridge restaurant staple for years, serving up grilled dishes, salads, noodle soups, curries, broths, rice dishes, veggie dishes, and more. Most recipes at the spot have been passed down from generation to generation — that’s why they’re so good.

Location: 6705 Greenwood Avenue North, Seattle

Phone: 206-706-7807

Draft Punk serves up beverages from the many great places in the PNW including some local hard seltzer, beer, wine, Sake, and CBD refreshments. With 16 taps and a wall of fridges filled with cans and bottles to go, you are sure to find something that suits your taste buds.

Location: 7702 Greenwood Avenue N, Seattle

Phone: 206-453-3564

Chef Liao specializes in authentic Chinese cuisine and features several dishes from Vietnam, Thailand, and Japan. The spot has served Phinney Ridge since 2005 and continues to serve some of the best Asian food in the neighborhood.

Location: 6012 Phinney Avenue N, Seattle

Phone: 206-789-6441

If you’ve never had a Red Mill burger, you’re missing out. You’ll be whisked back in time with the black and white tiled floor, red seats, and diner tables. We suggest the red onion garden burger — it’s absolutely delicious.

Location: 312 North 67th Street, Seattle

Phone: 206-783-6362

