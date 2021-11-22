18 things to do in Montreal this week: November 22 to 28
Montreal is bustling with things to do this week.
And despite a little bit of snow on the ground, there’s still plenty of concerts, exhibitions, Christmas events, and more.
As we near the end of November, here are a bunch of fun things worth checking out around Montreal this week.
Genesis live in concert
During their Last Domino tour, the rock supergroup is making two stops at the Bell Centre this week. This may just be your last chance to see these legends, so get your tickets ASAP.
Miracle Montreal
This year, Miracle Montreal has taken over Parliament in the Old Port, bringing a sleigh-full of festive feels to the stone-walled pub.
Christmas-themed cocktails include the Christmapolitan, Christmas Carol Barrel, Snowball Old-Fashioned, Yippie Ki Yay Mother F****r!, Jingle Balls Nog, Nice Shot, and Naughty Shot.
When: From now until December 26
Time: 2 pm – 2 am
Where: 351 Place d’Youville
All I Want For Christmas – Centaur Theatre
When was the last time you watched a play? Because the timeless Centaur Theatre is showcasing “All I Want For Christmas,” a story about a young elf’s first night on the job in Santa’s mailroom, thrown into chaos just two days before Christmas.
The 80-minute play is written and directed by Calgary-born actor, improviser, and creative artist Rebecca Northan.
When: From now until December 5
Time: Saturday, 2 pm & 8 pm; Sunday, 2 pm
Where: Centaur Theatre, 453 Saint Francois Xavier
Price: Varies, available online
Tim Steeves – Stand up comedy
If you’re looking to tickle your funny bone, you may want to go see CBC star and Just for Laughs regular Tim Steeves at the Comedy Nest.
When: November 25, 26, 27
Times: 8 pm and 10:30 shows
Where: The Comedy Nest, 2313 St Catherine St W,
Price: $12 – $18, available online
Continuum – Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium
Journey to space and study the infinitely small to the unfathomable large at this exhibition that connects humankind to the rest of the universe.
When: Daily
Times: Sunday – Wednesday, 9 am – 5:30 pm; Thursday – Saturday, 9 am – 8:30 pm; closed Monday
Where: 4801 Pierre-De Coubertin Avenue
Price: $17 – $22, available online
Jardins d’Hiver
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Montreal.
After taking a hiatus last holiday due to you-know-what, Noël Montréal has announced it is returning to the Quartier des Spectacles, offering cultural, festive, and culinary events downtown.
Along with festive atmospheres, each market will be selling local products from maple syrup to toys, decor, clothes, sweets, food, trees, and drinks (great for gifts). It will host Christmas events and seriously beautiful photo opps.
When: November 20 to January 2
Time: 11 am – 9 pm
Where: Quartier des Spectacles
Price: Free admission
New Exhibits at Phi Centre
This fall, the PHI Centre is offering completely free programming.
New exhibits include an augmented reality tour, a new musical listening room called Living Sound, a multimedia installation on the windows of the PHI Centre featuring Innu poet Josephine Bacon, and a series of new film screenings by Montreal’s emerging Black artists.
When: Daily
Times: Monday – Tuesday, 9 am – 5 pm; Wednesday – Friday, 9 am – 7 pm; Saturday – Sunday, 11 am – 7 pm
Where: 315 Saint-Paul W
Price: Free
Alight at Night
If you’re looking to take a little family road trip, why not check out Ontario’s largest outdoor light festival, Alight at Night?
Located about 140 km outside of Montreal, Upper Canada Village will be undergoing its winter transformation, as the historic location will be decorated with over one million lights.
When: November 26-28, December 2-5, December 9-12, December 16 – January 1 (closed December 24 & 25)
Time: 5 pm to 9 pm
Where: Upper Canada Village, 13740 County Rd 2, Morrisburg, ONT
Price: $15, free for kids under 4