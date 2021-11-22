Events

18 things to do in Montreal this week: November 22 to 28

hicham.mtl / instagram

Montreal is bustling with things to do this week.

And despite a little bit of snow on the ground, there’s still plenty of concerts, exhibitions, Christmas events, and more.

As we near the end of November, here are a bunch of fun things worth checking out around Montreal this week.

Genesis live in concert

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Genesis (@genesis_band)

During their Last Domino tour, the rock supergroup is making two stops at the Bell Centre this week. This may just be your last chance to see these legends, so get your tickets ASAP.

When: November 22 and 23
Time: 7 pm
Where: Bell Centre
Price: Varies, available online

Miracle Montreal

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Miracle Montreal (@miraclemontreal)

This year, Miracle Montreal has taken over Parliament in the Old Port, bringing a sleigh-full of festive feels to the stone-walled pub.

Christmas-themed cocktails include the Christmapolitan, Christmas Carol Barrel, Snowball Old-Fashioned, Yippie Ki Yay Mother F****r!, Jingle Balls Nog, Nice Shot, and Naughty Shot.

When: From now until December 26
Time: 2 pm – 2 am
Where: 351 Place d’Youville

All I Want For Christmas – Centaur Theatre

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Centaur Theatre (@centaurtheatre)

When was the last time you watched a play? Because the timeless Centaur Theatre is showcasing “All I Want For Christmas,” a story about a young elf’s first night on the job in Santa’s mailroom, thrown into chaos just two days before Christmas.

The 80-minute play is written and directed by Calgary-born actor, improviser, and creative artist Rebecca Northan.

When: From now until December 5
Time: Saturday, 2 pm & 8 pm; Sunday, 2 pm
Where: Centaur Theatre, 453 Saint Francois Xavier
Price: Varies, available online

Tim Steeves – Stand up comedy

If you’re looking to tickle your funny bone, you may want to go see CBC star and Just for Laughs regular Tim Steeves at the Comedy Nest.

When: November 25, 26, 27
Times: 8 pm and 10:30 shows
Where: The Comedy Nest, 2313 St Catherine St W,
Price: $12 – $18, available online

Continuum – Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium

Journey to space and study the infinitely small to the unfathomable large at this exhibition that connects humankind to the rest of the universe.

When: Daily
Times: Sunday – Wednesday, 9 am – 5:30 pm; Thursday – Saturday, 9 am – 8:30 pm; closed Monday
Where: 4801 Pierre-De Coubertin Avenue
Price: $17 – $22, available online

Jardins d’Hiver

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NOELMTL (@noelmontreal)

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Montreal.

After taking a hiatus last holiday due to you-know-what, Noël Montréal has announced it is returning to the Quartier des Spectacles, offering cultural, festive, and culinary events downtown.

Along with festive atmospheres, each market will be selling local products from maple syrup to toys, decor, clothes, sweets, food, trees, and drinks (great for gifts). It will host Christmas events and seriously beautiful photo opps.

When: November 20 to January 2
Time: 11 am – 9 pm
Where: Quartier des Spectacles
Price: Free admission

New Exhibits at Phi Centre

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Centre PHI (@phicentre)

This fall, the PHI Centre is offering completely free programming.

New exhibits include an augmented reality tour, a new musical listening room called Living Sound, a multimedia installation on the windows of the PHI Centre featuring Innu poet Josephine Bacon, and a series of new film screenings by Montreal’s emerging Black artists.

When: Daily
Times: Monday – Tuesday, 9 am – 5 pm; Wednesday – Friday, 9 am – 7 pm; Saturday – Sunday, 11 am – 7 pm
Where: 315 Saint-Paul W
Price: Free

Alight at Night

If you’re looking to take a little family road trip, why not check out Ontario’s largest outdoor light festival, Alight at Night?

Located about 140 km outside of Montreal, Upper Canada Village will be undergoing its winter transformation, as the historic location will be decorated with over one million lights.

When: November 26-28, December 2-5, December 9-12, December 16 – January 1 (closed December 24 & 25)
Time: 5 pm to 9 pm
Where: Upper Canada Village, 13740 County Rd 2, Morrisburg, ONT
Price: $15, free for kids under 4

AURA

This week is your last chance to take in AURA, one of the Old Port’s most popular and beautiful events.

Moment Factory presents the immersive light show at the timeless Notre Dame Basilica.

It’s seriously breathtaking.

When: From now until November 27
Time: 6, 7, 8 and 9 pm
Where: Notre-Dame Basilica, 110 Notre-Dame St Ouest
Price: Ranges from $21 to $32, available online

Jean-Talon Chrismas market

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NOELMTL (@noelmontreal)

Don’t want to wait until December 1 to get into the holiday spirit? No problem. Check out the Jean-Talon market’s Christmas display as of November 27. There’ll be plenty of seasonal delights that are sure to make you feel like a kid again.

When: November 27 to December 23
Where: 7070 Henri Julien Ave
Price: Vary depending on products

Making Revolution

Mor Charpentier/MAI

Making Revolution explores the forms of struggle and revolution in the Middle East and North Africa through breathtaking video art and installation. The exhibition — created by Farah Atoui and Viviane Saglier — revisits histories of uprisings through the production and circulation of images.

When: From now until December 11
Time: Tuesday – Saturday, 12 – 6 pm; closed Sunday & Monday
Where: MAI Montréal, arts interculturels, 3680 rue Jeanne-Mance
Price: Free

It’s Circus Time!

The exhibit features costumes, set pieces, works of art, props, giant scale models, iconic objects, training, and backstage equipment.

Guests can also climb into a mini clown car, test their balance and coordination, and discover their inner circus artist.

When: From now until March 6, 2022
Time: 10 am – 5 pm, closed Mondays
Where: 350 Place Royale
Price: $16 – $24

Cosmodôme

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cosmodôme (@cosmodome_laval)

Cosmodôme is a space science museum and an education centre in Laval. If you want to learn about the infinitely expanding universe, give it a go.

When: Daily
Time: 10 am – 5 pm
Where: 2150 Laurentian Autoroute, Laval
Price: $5 (free for children under 6)

RECHARGER/Unwind – Oasis Immersion

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by OASIS immersion (@oasisimmersion)

Housed inside the Palais des congrès, RECHARGER/Unwind is a stunning new digital world that aims to reenergize guests at Oasis Immersion, Canada’s biggest immersive indoor attraction.

RECHARGER/Unwind is an immersive walkthrough experience composed of 10 works by some of Quebec’s (and the world’s) most prominent digital artists.

When: From now until January 30, 2022
Time: 10:20 am – 8:20 pm
Where: Palais des Congrès de Montréal, 1001 Pl. Jean-Paul-Riopelle
Price: From $19 to $25, available online

Barbie Expo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Barbie Expo (@barbieexpo)

Montreal is home to the Barbie Expo, the largest permanent collection of Barbie dolls in the world.

Guests have the chance to see and snap pics of over 1,000 one-of-a-kind Barbie dolls, all dressed by the city’s leading fashion designers.

When: Daily
Time: Friday, 10 am to 9 pm; Saturday, 10 am to 6 pm; Sunday, 10 am to 5 pm
Where: 1455 Rue Peel
Price: Free admission

Biosphère

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lucile ☀️ (@lu.lfbv)

Montreal’s Biosphère has reopened to the public for the first time since you know what.

The large dome-shaped museum dedicated to the environment was originally constructed to house the United States pavilion during Expo 67. Originally encased in an acrylic bubble, the dome caught fire in 1976, leaving just the steel structure intact. It has remained a unique city icon since then.

When was the last time you checked out the interior of the Biosphère?

When: Open daily, but closed on Mondays
Time: 9 am – 5 pm
Where: 160 Chem. du Tour de l’isle, Parc Jean-Drapeau
Price: From $8.25 to $21.50

DodgeBow Archery

Have you ever thought about flinging an arrow from a bow at your friends?

Because this week, you can.

DodgeBow, the only one of its kind in Montreal, is exactly what it sounds like — dodgeball fused with bow and arrows. They have a wide variety of activities, all of which include running around with a bow and arrow.

When: Daily
Time: 9 am – 9 pm
Address: 4767 Dagenais Street
Price: Beginning at $24.95, available online

