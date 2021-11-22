Nearly 20 cm of snow is in the forecast for Montreal this week

Mondays, eh?

As if it’s not tough enough to boot up the system to kick off the workweek, nearly 20 cm of snow is forecasted to blanket itself over Montreal this week.

According to The Weather Network’s seven-day forecast, 10 cm of snowfall is in the cards for Friday, wedged between approximately 1 cm on Thursday and roughly five on Saturday. Up to 3 cm of snow is expected on Sunday too, for good measure.

In total, up to 19 cm of snow could fall over Montreal this week and this weekend’s “feels like” temperature of -5ºC and -6ºC is enough to make it last.

Nighttime temperatures will continue to drop throughout the week, falling from 1ºC on Thursday to a chilly -4ºC on Sunday night.