Nearly 20 cm of snow is in the forecast for Montreal this week

Mondays, eh?
As if it’s not tough enough to boot up the system to kick off the workweek, nearly 20 cm of snow is forecasted to blanket itself over Montreal this week.
According to The Weather Network’s seven-day forecast, 10 cm of snowfall is in the cards for Friday, wedged between approximately 1 cm on Thursday and roughly five on Saturday. Up to 3 cm of snow is expected on Sunday too, for good measure.
In total, up to 19 cm of snow could fall over Montreal this week and this weekend’s “feels like” temperature of -5ºC and -6ºC is enough to make it last.
Nighttime temperatures will continue to drop throughout the week, falling from 1ºC on Thursday to a chilly -4ºC on Sunday night.
Rain and mild temperatures were too much for the snow last week to handle. For consecutive days, Environment Canada had issued a special weather statement for the Montreal metro area, when only about 1 cm of snowfall fell.
It’s looking like this week can top last week.
During AccuWeather’s winter forecast from October, the weather agency predicted that Quebec could see “higher snowfall amounts” than usual this winter, coupled with “above average” temperatures in Montreal.
Are we going to enter December with snow on the ground?