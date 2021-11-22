A couple of adorable new chimpanzees have set up camp in Montreal.

Happily chilling on the corner of Drummond and Sherbrooke, these bronze statues are a creation of Quebec-born artist Laurence Vallières — who specializes in large-scale creations, especially of the primate variety.

Over the summer, Vallières set up a gorilla statue in an alleyway on Wellington Street in Verdun.

The artist says the chimpanzees are “very shiny under the sun, very proud to be out and about” and can’t wait to have their pictures taken.

A couple of chimps for the ‘gram, maybe?

Vallières says her sculptures question and reflects her views on the environment and the world around us.

Before the sculpture is finalized in bronze, Vallières says her process involves first making the structure out of cardboard and then wax.

Born in Québec City, Vallières studied visual arts at Concordia University before doing an exchange program in Los Angeles. She went on to do an artist residency in Russia, where she became influenced by street art. Next time you’re moseying through downtown Montreal and have an itch for monkeys, you know where to go.