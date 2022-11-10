Ciao workweek: 12 sweet things to do in Montreal this weekend

As we bid “au revoir” to the first full workweek of November, Montreal is dangling a bunch of great things to do all weekend.

From concerts to comedy, a pop-up vintage sale, some food, and everything in between, there are plenty of events to keep you busy until Monday rolls around.

What: Since opening to the public on November 4, Montreal’s new Pink Floyd exhibition has been attracting a cavalcade of music lovers, art enthusiasts, and history buffs to Arsenal Art Contemporary in Griffintown.

Aptly named The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains, the artistic retrospective features over 350 artifacts collected over the band’s career.

Organizers call the exhibition, which was made in collaboration with original band member Nick Mason, “an audio-visual, sensorial journey through more than five decades of Pink Floyd,” starting with the band’s beginnings in 1967 on the underground scene.

When: From now until December 31

Time: 10 am to 7 pm; Friday to Saturday; 10 am to 5 pm; Sunday, 10 am to 6 pm; Monday to Thursday; closed Monday

Where: 2020 rue William, Arsenal Contemporary Art Montreal

Price: $25 to $55 (depending on age and times), available online

What: The legendary singer (and TikTok sensation) is returning to Place des Arts after rocking the house back in May. Don’t miss your chance to hear “A Man Without Love” and “Spanish Eyes” live.

When: Friday, November 11

Time: 8 pm

Where: Théâtre Maisonneuve

Price: $72 to $113.50, available online

What: Montreal has been enjoying a mesmerizing free infinity room exhibit since the summer from renowned 93-year-old Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama.

It might be the city’s most sought-after exhibit so tickets are tough to get a hold of. But if you’re lucky enough to snatch up a few, it’ll cost you zilch.

The exhibit, which is being hosted at the PHI Foundation for Contemporary Art until January, features seriously photogenic “infinity mirror rooms.”

Roughly 5,000 tickets are available every month and we’ve got a few tricks to make sure you can nab ’em. Check it out right here.

When: From now until January 15, 2023

Time: Wednesday to Friday, noon to 7 pm; Saturday and Sunday, 11 am to 6 pm

Where: PHI Foundation — 451 Saint-Jean Street

Price: FREE

What: Calling all table d’hote fans: a massive city-wide food festival has taken over Montreal, featuring more than 140 Montreal restaurants.

MTLàTABLE has returned to its former glory for its 10th edition, hosting an 11-day foodie fest spread out across the island — which concludes this weekend.

This year’s ode to gastronomy has each resto offering three- or four-course meals set at a price of $35, $45, $55, or $75. From classic French and Italian cuisine to trendy Mediterranean and Japanese, dozens of spots across the island will bring something to the table (literally) to please all the foodies of Montreal.

When: From now until November 13

Time: Varies per restaurant

Where: 141 spots across Montreal (full list right here)

Price: $35 to $75

What: The Arab World Festival of Montreal (Festival du Monde Arabe de Montreals, FMA) is a two-week event dedicated to the meeting of Arabic and Western culture through performance art, culture forum, and cinema.

It kicked off at the beginning of the month and will conclude its 14-day run this weekend.

When: From now until November 13

Time: Various times

Where: Quartier des Spectacles

Price: Various prices, specifics available online

What: Nearly every month, the vintage store Turquoise’s Treasures hosts a pop-up, allowing locals to discover new, small, and local businesses.

And guess what?

It’s happening this weekend.

Check out Turquoise’s Treasure all weekend to find a vintage sale on home decor, furniture, clothing, kitchenware, and more. From the self-care side, you’ll find jewellery, beauty products, flowers, plants, clothing, candles, and much more.

When: November 12 to 13

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Église Saint-Jean-Berchmans, 5945 rue Cartier

Price: Free admission

What: Hey folks, remember BOOKS?

The Salon du livre de Montréal is an annual event that promotes everything about reading. The event brings together authors with the public, publishers, booksellers, and librarians.

This weekend’s event will be held at the timeless Palais des congrès

When: November 11 to November 25

Time: 9 am to 9 pm

Where: Palais de congrès

Price: $7 to $16, available online

What: Seeing Loud: Basquiat and Music, which debuted at the Museum of Fine Arts of Montreal (MMFA) on October 15, is the first exhibition ever to focus on the role of music in Jean-Michel Basquiat‘s artistic practice.

It includes 100 of the legendary artist’s original works on display.

When: Until February 19, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm (closed on Mondays)

Where: Montreal Museum of Fine Arts

Price: $24

What: Have you wondered what it would be like to walk through a masterpiece?

The wonderfully colourful world of Vincent Van Gogh has been brought to life at OASIS, and visitors can walk freely through animated renderings of classic works like Almond Blossoms, Starry Night, and many more.

Due to its popularity, it’s been extended into January.

When: From now until January 2023

Time: Noon to 9 pm

Where: OASIS immersion — 301 Saint-Antoine

Price: $24 to $32, available online

What: As seen on NBC’s Last Comic Standing, Just For Laughs, Showtime, CTV’s Comedy Channel, and movies like The Greatest Game Ever Played with Shia Laboeuf, Scott Faulconbridge is an internationally recognized force for funny. From shopping to parenting, take-out to TikTok, he finds comedy in every corner of life and he’s at the Nest all weekend.

He’ll be headlining shows with local comics dishing out laughs as well. Have a laugh this weekend, you earned it.

When: November 10 to 12

Time: 8 pm, Thursday; 8 pm and 10:30 pm, Friday & Saturday

Where: The Comedy Nest

Price: $6 to $12, Thursday; $10 to $17.50, Friday & Saturday, available online and on-site

What: The timeless Notre Dame Basilica will host another wave of its breathtaking immersive light show, AURA, a sight you really don’t want to miss out on.

It’s seriously breathtaking.

When: November 10 to 14, 17 to 21, 24 to 28 (closed Sundays)

Time: 6 to 9 pm (varies per day)

Where: Notre-Dame Basilica — 110 Notre-Dame Street Ouest

Price: Ranges from $21 to $32, available online

What: How about some “Dancing Queen” surrounded by candles at a timeless church in Montreal?

A string quarter will be playing all of ABBA’s classics including “Mamma Mia,” “SOS,” “Fernando,” and more.

When: Friday, November 11

Time: 6:30 pm and 9:15 pm

Where: Église Notre-Dame-des-Sept-Douleurs

Price: $50 to $70, available online