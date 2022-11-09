Here's how Montreal's $7B Royalmount mega-mall will look (RENDERINGS)

Royalmount is being marketed as “a new reimagining” of world-class midtown in the heart of Montreal, where “connectivity, creativity, sustainability and technology thrive,” says Carbonleo. The Quebec real estate development and management company says Royalmount will bring “best-in-class brands, experiences and offers to the Quebec market.”

The first phase will consist of an 824,000 sq ft two-level retail and lifestyle complex. The district will also be home to a 3 km linear park called Le Champ Libre and an outdoor public piazza.

Royalmount will be a “fully pedestrian environment” and will include a number of measures to get people to change their habits, encouraging the use of “active transportation” and public transit.

A covered pedestrian and bicycle path will be accessible year-round, according to the release, and will connect underground to the De la Savane metro station where a public square will be set up.

Carbonleo also plans to build an electric shuttle system to make travel around the Royalmount site easier and is considering linking to the Réseau express métropolitain (REM) Canora station.

The site is expected to benefit from 500 bicycle parking spots and an additional 1.5 km of cycling paths, extending to downtown Montreal.

The first of its kind, the district will be one of the only 100% carbon-neutral mixed-use projects in Canada. Royalmount will offer what Carbonleo calls “a new model of sustainable luxury that will enrich Montreal’s evolving approach to how people shop, work, live, and play.”

Carbonleo says the complex is currently on track to open in spring 2024.

Between Royalmount and the Réseau express métropolitain (REM), Montreal has $13 billion allocated to two massive-scale projects that will open to the public over the next two years.