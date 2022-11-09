Insane romaine: Shoppers are finding $14 heads of lettuce around Montreal

Inflation essentially means that a $20 bill doesn’t take you as far as it used to.

You know it’s getting bad when you have to contemplate remortgaging your house for a head of lettuce.

Shoppers triggered a leafy debate on the /Montreal subreddit after user u/Letibleu posted a picture of a bin of iceberg lettuce, each one being sold for $6.99.

The internet responded with its usual split of jokes and reality, with one Redditor commenting, “That iceberg is gonna sink your finances.”

u/Freaktography brought some clarity to the situation, adding that “no one will buy it because of that price, so it will go in the garbage when it could have just been sold for the normal price.”

User patricia_iifym then chimed in, “I raise you to $13.99,” citing a three-pack of expensive lettuce she found at Le Marché Esposito in NDG.

Other users claimed to have found lettuce in the $6 to $7 range at Walmart, some heads for $14.99 and others for $0.99.

It’s not easy to shop for food these days.

According to Statistics Canada’s latest report, the rise in food prices isn’t expected to slow down any time soon.

A Stats Can report from the end of October found that prices for Canadian food purchased from stores spiked to 11.4%, the fastest pace since August 1981.

StatsCan says there are multiple factors influencing this. “Contributing to price increases for food and beverages were unfavourable weather, higher prices for important inputs such as fertilizer and natural gas, as well as geopolitical instability stemming from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” explained the agency.

Grocery stores like Loblaws are being blamed for these price increases as they’re accused of profiting off inflation.