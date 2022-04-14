12 fun things to do this long Easter weekend in Montreal: April 15 to 18
Maybe you’re not working on Good Friday. Maybe you’re off on Easter Monday. Or maybe you get both. Regardless of how your weekend unfolds in Montreal, set your sights to a long one.
And with the long weekend comes an extensive list of fun things to do in Montreal. The weather is forecast to bring a sunny Friday, mixed in with some rain on Saturday and Sunday, and then a mild Monday. So a little bit of everything.
Speaking of a bit of everything, here are 12 things to keep you busy all weekend. We’re talkin’ music, food, art, sports, and a little bit of everything in between.
Happy Easter, Montreal.
Jack White – The Supply Chain Issues Tour
Jack White is stopping Laval this weekend as part of his world tour.
White, the American musician, songwriter, label owner, and producer, has embarked on his first tour in four years in support of his new LP Fear of the Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive.
White earned two Grammys with The White Stripes for Best Alternative Music Album (Elephant) and Best Rock Song (“7 Nation Army”) in 2004.
Now performing as a solo artist, White has previously appeared in The White Stripes, The Raconteurs, The Death Weather, The Upholsterers, Insane Clown Posse, The GoGoober, and The Peas.
Take note that is a phone-free show. Phones and smartwatches will be locked in a portable lockable pouch before the show begins.
When: Saturday, April 16
Time: 8 pm
Where: Place Bell, Laval
Tickets: Starting at $57.50, available online
Montreal Insectarium
After undergoing $38.4 million worth of renovations, the metamorphosis of Montreal’s Insectarium is finally complete.
The new Montréal Insectarium opened to the public earlier this week, offering guests an improved museum and a variety of immersive and educational experiences aimed at transforming the relationship that humans have with insects.
When: Every day
Time: 9 am – 5 pm
Where: 4581 Sherbrooke Est
Price: $8.50 – $17
Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre
The Habs are hosting the New York Islanders and Washington Capitals on Friday and Saturday, respectively, and it seems like the return of Carey Price might be imminent.
How poetic would that be — Jesus Price resurrected on Easter weekend…
When: April 15 and 16
Time: 7 pm
Where: 1909 avenue des Canadiens de Montreal, Bell Centre
Price: Various prices, available online
Art Souterrian
Art Souterrain highlights 40 local and international artists across six kilometres of Montreal’s Underground City, offering up more than 35 free activities and exhibitions.
When: From now until June 30
Time: Various times
Where: Between Centre de Commerce Mondial de Montréal and Cité Internationale
Price: Free
Tom Odell
Tom Odell, the English singer-songwriter, is touching down in Montreal on Good Friday to rock out the timeless L’Olympia Theatre.
Act fast, as of this writing, tickets were scarce.
When: Friday, April 15
Time: 8 pm
Where: L’Olympia Theatre
Price: Various prices, available online
Biodôme de Montréal
Why not get into spring by feeling like you’re outside in the summer?
The Biodôme de Montréal features a “multisensory and immersive experience” as guests can make their way through the five ecosystems of the Americas and soak up some seriously cool animals and greenery.
It feels like you’re trekking through the Costa Rican jungle.
When: Every day
Time: 9 am to 6 pm
Where: 4777 Pierre-de Coubertin Avenue
Christophe Davidson – The Comedy Nest
As seen on Just For Laughs and CBC’s Winnipeg Comedy Festival, Christophe Davidson will use his spot-on sense of humour to highlight everyday things you never would have thought about.
He’s at The Comedy Nest all weekend for two shows a night featuring local openers and emcees Rachid Badouri, Paul Ash, Oren Shbiro, Monica Hamburg, Darren Henwood, and more.
When: April 15 and 16
Time: 8 and 10:30 pm
Where: The Comedy Nest, 2313 rue Ste. Catherine (3rd floor)
Price: $10 – $17.50, available online
Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan
How about a little interplanetary travel this weekend?
The Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium has two separate theatres devoted to space and astronomy.
It’s pretty trippy but a great venture into the outer limits.
When: Every day
Time: 9:30 am – 5 pm
Where: 4801 Pierre-de Coubertin Ave
Montreal Murals
Montreal has over 3,000 murals spread out across the city and if you pick a day with good weather, you can go on a Easter hunt (just without the eggs) and scope out a slew of gorgeous murals.
When: Every day
Time: 24/7
Where: Various locations across Montreal (check out our favourites right here)
Oasis Surf
Tackle the long weekend with some hardcore waves. Montreal isn’t located on the coast, but you can still get atop some killer tides.
Oasis Surf in Brossard is an indoor pool open to amateur and experienced surfers looking to ride the waves.
It’s radical.
The venue also has tropical food and drinks, including margaritas, pina coladas, and daiquiris.