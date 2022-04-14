12 fun things to do this long Easter weekend in Montreal: April 15 to 18

Maybe you’re not working on Good Friday. Maybe you’re off on Easter Monday. Or maybe you get both. Regardless of how your weekend unfolds in Montreal, set your sights to a long one.

And with the long weekend comes an extensive list of fun things to do in Montreal. The weather is forecast to bring a sunny Friday, mixed in with some rain on Saturday and Sunday, and then a mild Monday. So a little bit of everything.

Speaking of a bit of everything, here are 12 things to keep you busy all weekend. We’re talkin’ music, food, art, sports, and a little bit of everything in between.

Happy Easter, Montreal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Art Souterrain (@artsouterrain)

Art Souterrain highlights 40 local and international artists across six kilometres of Montreal’s Underground City, offering up more than 35 free activities and exhibitions.

When: From now until June 30

Time: Various times

Where: Between Centre de Commerce Mondial de Montréal and Cité Internationale

Price: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Odell (@tompeterodell)

Tom Odell, the English singer-songwriter, is touching down in Montreal on Good Friday to rock out the timeless L’Olympia Theatre.

Act fast, as of this writing, tickets were scarce.

When: Friday, April 15

Time: 8 pm

Where: L’Olympia Theatre

Price: Various prices, available online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mademoiselle montréal (@mademoiselle_montreal)

Why not get into spring by feeling like you’re outside in the summer?

The Biodôme de Montréal features a “multisensory and immersive experience” as guests can make their way through the five ecosystems of the Americas and soak up some seriously cool animals and greenery.

It feels like you’re trekking through the Costa Rican jungle.

When: Every day

Time: 9 am to 6 pm

Where: 4777 Pierre-de Coubertin Avenue

As seen on Just For Laughs and CBC’s Winnipeg Comedy Festival, Christophe Davidson will use his spot-on sense of humour to highlight everyday things you never would have thought about.

He’s at The Comedy Nest all weekend for two shows a night featuring local openers and emcees Rachid Badouri, Paul Ash, Oren Shbiro, Monica Hamburg, Darren Henwood, and more.

When: April 15 and 16

Time: 8 and 10:30 pm

Where: The Comedy Nest, 2313 rue Ste. Catherine (3rd floor)

Price: $10 – $17.50, available online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Espace pour la vie (@espacepourlavie)

How about a little interplanetary travel this weekend?

The Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium has two separate theatres devoted to space and astronomy.

It’s pretty trippy but a great venture into the outer limits.

When: Every day

Time: 9:30 am – 5 pm

Where: 4801 Pierre-de Coubertin Ave

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ola Volo 👀 (@olavolo)

Montreal has over 3,000 murals spread out across the city and if you pick a day with good weather, you can go on a Easter hunt (just without the eggs) and scope out a slew of gorgeous murals.

When: Every day

Time: 24/7

Where: Various locations across Montreal (check out our favourites right here)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by O A S I S S U R F (@oasissurf)

Tackle the long weekend with some hardcore waves. Montreal isn’t located on the coast, but you can still get atop some killer tides.

Oasis Surf in Brossard is an indoor pool open to amateur and experienced surfers looking to ride the waves.

It’s radical.

The venue also has tropical food and drinks, including margaritas, pina coladas, and daiquiris.