There’s no denying that Montreal is beautiful from the ground. But it’s also pretty spectacular from the sky.

Sky, a drone artist, filmmaker, and photographer, has amassed an impressive Instagram following by displaying Montreal at 400-plus feet. He specializes in twilight and nighttime footage of the island and the results are quite breathtaking.

Sky uses a DJI Mavic 2 Pro drone with a 1-inch CMOS sensor to capture some of Montreal’s most iconic buildings and sights; the Jacques-Cartier Bridge, the old Molson brewery, 1000 de La Gauchetière, the Big O, Leonard Cohen mural, and so much more.

The artist also adds some pretty hip tunes to his quick videos for some added kicks.

While speaking with Daily Hive, Sky says it’s “always a pleasure” to soak in Montreal, and says the city is specifically breathtaking from a “view you’re not always able to see it from.”

The filmmaker says he can’t pinpoint a favourite spot in the city to shoot since he really admires the entire island as a whole. “I always feel like every corner has its own beauty,” he says.

And right he is.

Be sure to check out Sky’s Instagram page and YouTube channel for footage of Montreal that is admittedly quite addictive.

We’ve also embedded some of our favourite aerial views of Montreal in case you want to be hypnotized for a bit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sky Semijon 🇨🇦 (@sky.semijon.aerial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sky Semijon 🇨🇦 (@sky.semijon.aerial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sky Semijon 🇨🇦 (@sky.semijon.aerial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sky Semijon 🇨🇦 (@sky.semijon.aerial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sky Semijon 🇨🇦 (@sky.semijon.aerial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sky Semijon 🇨🇦 (@sky.semijon.aerial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sky Semijon 🇨🇦 (@sky.semijon.aerial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sky Semijon 🇨🇦 (@sky.semijon.aerial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sky Semijon 🇨🇦 (@sky.semijon.aerial)