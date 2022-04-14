What's open and closed in Montreal during the Easter long weekend

As you start to prepare for the long Easter weekend in Montreal, you might want to do a quick check on inventory to make sure you’re well equipped for the holidays.

On Wednesday, Quebec public health urged citizens to “manage their own risk” due to a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks.

Along with what will be open and closed across Montreal, here’s a handy guide to make sure you have everything you need on Good Friday, Easter Monday, and both days in between. And if you need to plan out your weekend around the weather, here’s how that’s expected to unfold.

For citizens planning on leaving the house to get food, goods, treats, and yes, booze, here is what’s open and closed across the island for the long weekend.

Shopping

Service-based businesses like hair salons, gas stations, and manufacturers are free to open at the owner’s discretion.

at the owner’s discretion. The Eaton Centre will be open on Good Friday, Saturday, and Easter Monday but will be closed on Sunday.

on Good Friday, Saturday, and Easter Monday but will be on Sunday. Montreal’s public markets, including the Atwater Market, Marché Jean-Talon, and Marché Maisonneuve, will operate under regular hours throughout the long weekend.

throughout the long weekend. Grocery stores larger than 375 square meters in size are not legally allowed to be open on Easter Sunday. Grocery stores under 375 square meters in size can open at their discretion, though hours may be reduced (we recommend calling before visiting).

on Easter Sunday. Grocery stores under 375 square meters in size can open at their discretion, though hours may be reduced (we recommend calling before visiting). Most pharmacy chains remain open as they’re under no legal obligation to close. We’d recommend calling your local pharmacy if in doubt.

as they’re under no legal obligation to close. We’d recommend calling your local pharmacy if in doubt. Montreal’s corner stores and 24-hour chains generally remain open all weekend, at the owner’s discretion.

SAQ & SQDC

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La SAQ Officiel (@lasaq)

The SAQ will be open from 9 am to 5 pm on Good Friday, 10 am to 6 pm on Saturday, 12 pm to 5 pm on Sunday, and 9 pm to 5 pm on Easter Monday.

For people looking to get a little green during the long weekend, the SQDC is open from 9 am to 9 pm Friday and Monday, 9 am to 5 pm on Saturday, and is closed on Sunday.

Federal and provincial government offices Federal and employment offices will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Monday. Provincial offices such as immigration offices will also be closed. Call the office/service you’re concerned about to double-check as some exceptions may apply, such as government-regulated SAQ liquor stores.

Collection services

Collection services (household waste, bulky items, recycling, food waste, organic waste, and leaves) are maintained as scheduled. For more information, visit borough specifics on the city’s website or dial 311.

Municipal offices

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tourisme Montréal (@montreal)

Most City of Montreal offices are closed on Good Friday and Easter Monday, including Accès-Montréal offices and borough offices.

The city’s 311 information line will operate throughout the Easter weekend, including on Good Friday and Easter Monday. Call 311 to confirm which offices are closed in your neighbourhood.

Museums

Museums will be open throughout the island, to the venue’s discretion. We’d recommend calling to make sure.

The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts will be open from 10 am to 5 pm all weekend (including Good Friday and Easter Monday).

Espace pour la vie, including the Biodôme, will be open from 9 am to 5 pm all weekend, Friday and Monday included.

Online services

All of the city’s online services remain accessible during the Easter Holidays.

Transit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by STM Mouvement collectif (@stminfo)

The STM will be operating throughout Easter weekend. Bus routes will be operating on special schedules. Specific routes and times are here.

The STM urges weekend travellers to plan their trips before departure through their website due to adjusted schedules.

Cinemas

Movie theatres are permitted to stay open at the owner’s discretion. Downtown’s Scotiabank Theatre will be open all weekend, and so too will the Cinéma Cineplex Forum at Atwater.