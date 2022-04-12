Some of Montreal's most magnificent murals (PHOTOS)
Murals have become a staple in Montreal’s colourful visual identity over the past few years. Apart from having an entire annual festival devoted to facade art, the city has become a beacon for graffiti artists and street art fans.
- You might also like:
- Here's when Montreal's beautiful 10-day MURAL festival will take place
- A new immersive Van Gogh exhibition is coming to Montreal
- Quebec's massive 400-million-year-old arched rock is a must see (PHOTOS)
The city has more than 3,000 murals spread out across the island and we’ve rounded up some of our favourites along with their corresponding artists and locations.
“Tower of Songs” (2017) – Downtown
View this post on Instagram
Artists: Gene Pendon & El Mac
Address: 1420 Crescent Street
Arguably one of Montreal’s finest murals, this 1,000-sq-m portrait of Leonard Cohen has become synonymous with downtown’s skyline.
Near the Fine Arts Museum on Crescent Street, iconic and unmissable on the city’s skyline, is the 1,000-sq-m portrait of Leonard Cohen, painted by Gene Pendon and El Mac.
The mural, titled “Tower of Songs,” took two muralists, 13 assistants, 240 cans of paint, and perfectly embodies the spectacular spirit of the Montreal poet and singer-songwriter.
“Jackie Robinson” (2017) – Le Plateau
View this post on Instagram
Artist: Fluke
Address: South corner of rue Napoléon
As part of the 2017 edition of MURAL Fest, ASHOP PRODUCTIONS, a street art agency based in Montreal, and artist Fluke paid tribute to Jackie Robinson. Robinson, the first Black player in Major League Baseball, started his professional playing career with the Montreal Royals in 1945.
“Tribute to Daisy Peterson Sweeney” (2018) – Little Burgundy
View this post on Instagram
Artist: Kevin Ledo
Address: 1791 rue Saint-Jacques
In 2018, the fourth mural in Montreal which celebrates its iconic jazz music scene was completed and dedicated to Daisy Peterson Sweeney, the older sister and piano teacher of the acclaimed Oscar Peterson.
The Petersons grew up in Little Burgundy (St-Henri at the time) so it’s only fitting her mural is enshrined there.
Peterson Sweeney is one of the most respected teachers at the Black Community Center, where she taught piano, singing, and music theory.
“Walla Volo” (2019) – Mile End
View this post on Instagram
Artist: Ola Volo
Address: 5605 Avenue de Gaspé
Montreal is home to the biggest woman-made mural in all of Canada.
Standing an impressive 15,000 sq ft, artist Ola Volo says her mural is a “colourful, creative, multicultural artwork” that stands as a symbol of “freedom as indicated in the quote you’ll find at the bottom of the wall: ‘Art is a space where freedom tests its wings.'”
“Tilly Dog” (2016) – Côte Saint-Luc
View this post on Instagram
This piece was commissioned by Kevin Ledo to immortalize Tilly, a beloved British Bulldog who passed away.
Any time you’re sitting in traffic on the Decarie, this big guy is around to cheer you up.
Artist: Kevin Ledo
Address: 5400 Decarie Boulevard
“Pinocchio” (2011) – Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve
Artist: ASHOP PRODUCTIONS
Address: 1791 rue Saint-Jacques
Completed in 2011, the “Pinocchio” mural was created by ASHOP PRODUCTIONS as part of a collective project to bring together neighbourhood families and children, courtesy of the Maison de la culture Maisonneuve.
“Hommage aux ballets jazz de Montréal” (2021) – Old Montreal
View this post on Instagram
Artist: Franco E.
Address: 580 Av. de Hôtel-de-Ville
Artist Franco E. embodied the 50th anniversary of Les Ballets Jazz de Montreal (BJM) with this large-scale mural in the Old Port.
“Leonard Cohen” (2017) – Le Plateau
View this post on Instagram
Another mural dedicated to the great Leonard Cohen, this 130-foot-high Kevin Ledo piece was created during the 2017 MURAL Fest, a few months after the artist’s November 2016 death.
Artist: Kevin Ledo
Address: 4000 Rue Saint Dominique
“Untitled” (2020) – Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve
View this post on Instagram
This vibrant and colourful mural by the talented Ola Volo is on the facade of a bright-bricked building in Hochelaga. The artist didn’t reveal much about her inspiration leaving it open to interpretation and thought.
Artist: Ola Volo
Address: 714 Saint-Germain
“Free Art/Art Libre” (2018) – Le Plateau
View this post on Instagram
Artist: Millo
Address: 168 Mont-Royal Avenue Est
This gorgeous mural in Le Plateau was created by Italian artist Millo in 2018 and embodies the role art plays in the culture of Montreal.
“Hommage à Janine Sutto” (2016) – Ville-Marie
View this post on Instagram
Artist: Kevin Ledo
Address: 2130-2150 rue Montcalm
Janine Sutto was a French-born Canadian actress and comedian who made her mark in Montreal during the 1940s and ’50s. Before she passed in 2017, Kevin Ledo created this piece to recognize the “tremendous contribution that Montreal’s creators have made to a variety of artistic disciplines.”
“Engloutis” (2015) – Saint-Laurent
View this post on Instagram
Artist: Rafael Sottolichio
Address: 1320 du Collège
The meaning behind this Saint-Laurent mural is left to interpretation and features a female character as part of the artist’s “Engloutis” series.
“Hier C’est La Jeunesse” (2014) – Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie
View this post on Instagram
Artist: Mathieu Bories
Address: 1450 Rue Jean-Talon Est
Mathieu Bories (aka Mateo) uses his work to question the perception of the world which surrounds us. His humanistic approach emphasizes a nostalgia of childhood as seen here, with a subtle nod to Montreal’s Saint-Joseph’s Oratory.
What are some of your favourite murals across Montreal?