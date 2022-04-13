Here's the weather forecast for Montreal's long Easter weekend

As we set our sights toward Easter candy, tasty meals, and/or mass, the weather forecast for Montreal’s long weekend doesn’t look very appealing.

The Weather Network predicts a cloudy and rainy Easter Weekend mixed in with a beautiful Good Friday.

A rainfall warning is currently in effect for the Montreal metropolitan area, a trend that seems likely to continue into Saturday and bits of Sunday.

Easter Monday will at least be drier, with temperatures hovering just below double-digits.

You might want to circle Good Friday as the pièce de résistance for the weekend as the forecast calls for a joyous 17ºC and nine hours of sunshine.

The temperature is expected to dip to 10ºC on Saturday, with up to 10 mm of rainfall in the cards. Sunday calls for a bit of rain, sun, and clouds before a colder albeit sunny Monday.

So regardless if you’re celebrating the off-day on Friday or Monday in Montreal, at least you can expect some sunshine and maybe even an Easter Egg hunt to either kick-off or sum up the long weekend.