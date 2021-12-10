Jack White to perform in Laval as part of new world tour

Jack White has announced he’s hitting the road for a world tour in 2022 that includes a stop at Place Bell in Laval.

White, the American musician, songwriter, label owner, and producer, will embark on his first tour in four years in support of his upcoming LPs Fear of the Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive.

The former White Stripes frontman will be rocking out in Laval on April 16, 2022.

White earned two Grammys with The White Stripes for Best Alternative Music Album (Elephant) and Best Rock Song (“7 Nation Army”) in 2004.

Now performing as a solo artist, White has previously appeared in The White Stripes, The Raconteurs, The Death Weather, The Upholsterers, Insane Clown Posse, The GoGoober, and The Peas.

General admission sales begin on December 17 at 10 am local time for The Supply Chain Issues Tour. Fans can register now for presale access on December 16 at 10 am (local) by saving his new single “Taking Me Back” (via link in Instagram bio.)

A limited number of VIP packages will be available for each show as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack White (@officialjackwhite)

Besides his stop in Laval, White will also rock out in Vancouver and Toronto. His tour will cover most of the United States as well as Belgium, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Switzerland — starting this spring, coinciding with the release of his new album on April 8, 2022.

His new single, “Taking Me Back,” debuted in November:

Jack White – The Supply Chain Issues Tour 2022

When: Saturday, April 16 2022

Time: TBA

Where: Place Bell, Laval

Tickets: TBA, available December 17