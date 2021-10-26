13 spooky and fun things to do this Halloween weekend in Montreal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rocky Horror Montreal (@rhpsmtl)

The largest Rocky Horror Picture Show event in North America returns this year, appropriately falling on Halloween night.

A screening of the 1975 film takes place at The Dollar Cinema on October 31, where guests are encouraged to dress up, yell, sing, dance, and throw special props around the room.

The film follows two young lovers, Brad and Janet, who set out to visit their old teacher. On the way there, their car breaks down, and they’re forced to walk up the road to a creepy castle to find a phone. Instead of finding a phone, they find a mad scientist, AKA a “sweet transvestite from Transylvania,” who has chosen to bring his own creation to life.

Patrons are encouraged to join in on screaming at the film. Traditionally, whenever Brad’s name is mentioned, you’re expected to yell “asshole,” and whenever Janet’s name is mentioned, you’re supposed to yell “slut.”

Get dressed up and have a night.

When: October 31

Time: 7 pm

Where: The Dollar Cinema, Décarie Square: 203-6900 Boulevard Décarie

Price: $15

An outdoor costume party is happening on Crescent Street this Halloweekend.

On October 29 and 30, come dressed in your spooky costume to watch classic Halloween movies like E.T. and Beetlejuice (original versions in English with French subtitles). The event will also feature DJs and other outdoor live entertainment.

This year marks the first edition of Halloween on Crescent Street in Montreal. The two-day party, happening between Sainte-Catherine Street and de Maisonneuve Boulevard West, will take up a good chunk of the downtown area.

When: October 29 & 30

Time: 6 pm – 11 pm

Where: Crescent Street

Price: Free with a reserved ticket

Halloween is usually associated with dim lights and spooky spots, but this weekend, Montreal will be shining bright with all types of monsters, ghosts, and witches.

Illumi in Laval is showcasing a Halloween light show that guests can either check out on foot or in their car.

There are over 25 million LED lights and fixtures erected in different Halloween themes.

When: October 28 – 31

Time: 6:30 – 9 pm

Where: Highway 15, between Boulevard Saint-Martin and Boulevard du Souvenir

Price: $15.75 – $21.75, available online

Maybe you want to substitute a spooky Halloween event for some music and introspection? In the dark.

Get ready to shiver during a series of concerts at the breathtaking Chapelle Notre-Dame-de-Bon-Secours.

From timeless classics to horror themes from movies, emotions will come to life, offering guaranteed goosebumps featuring concert renditions of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” Danny Elfman’s “This Is Halloween” from The Nightmare Before Christmas, the theme from Psycho, and much more.

When: Thursday, October 28

Time: 7 and 9:15 pm

Where: Chapelle Notre-Dame-de-Bon-Secours

Price: $40, available online

Haunted Downtown View this post on Instagram A post shared by Haunted Montréal (@hauntedmontreal) If you love learning about Montreal’ss history along with the supernatural, Haunted Montreal has you covered with their series of paranormal tours that you can take part in across the city. Haunted Montreal will be conducting paranormal investigations in Griffintown and the Old Port this weekend. The tour also features a deep dive into the “Legend of the Red Cross,” paranormal happenings at the Queen Elizabeth Hotel, and a visit to a creepy old funeral home that has been converted into a nightclub. The popular tour is praised by horror fans, historians, and everyday people looking for a thrill. For tickets and more information, visit the Haunted Downtown website. When: Saturday, October 30

Time: 8:30 pm to 10 pm

Where: Norman Bethune Square

Price: $24.50