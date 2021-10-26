13 spooky and fun things to do this Halloween weekend in Montreal

At this time last year, there really wasn’t too much to do because of the pandemic. This year, however, Montreal is oozing with great things to do to get into the Halloween spirit.
Since Halloween falls on a Sunday this year, that means you can take advantage of a full weekend of spooky in Montreal.
Watch a scary movie in between any of these events and chalk up Halloween as a great success.
Here are a bunch of spooktacular things to keep on your radar in Montreal this Halloween.
Rocky Horror Picture Show Montreal
The largest Rocky Horror Picture Show event in North America returns this year, appropriately falling on Halloween night.
A screening of the 1975 film takes place at The Dollar Cinema on October 31, where guests are encouraged to dress up, yell, sing, dance, and throw special props around the room.
The film follows two young lovers, Brad and Janet, who set out to visit their old teacher. On the way there, their car breaks down, and they’re forced to walk up the road to a creepy castle to find a phone. Instead of finding a phone, they find a mad scientist, AKA a “sweet transvestite from Transylvania,” who has chosen to bring his own creation to life.
Patrons are encouraged to join in on screaming at the film. Traditionally, whenever Brad’s name is mentioned, you’re expected to yell “asshole,” and whenever Janet’s name is mentioned, you’re supposed to yell “slut.”
Get dressed up and have a night.
When: October 31
Time: 7 pm
Where: The Dollar Cinema, Décarie Square: 203-6900 Boulevard Décarie
Price: $15
First annual Halloween on Crescent
An outdoor costume party is happening on Crescent Street this Halloweekend.
On October 29 and 30, come dressed in your spooky costume to watch classic Halloween movies like E.T. and Beetlejuice (original versions in English with French subtitles). The event will also feature DJs and other outdoor live entertainment.
This year marks the first edition of Halloween on Crescent Street in Montreal. The two-day party, happening between Sainte-Catherine Street and de Maisonneuve Boulevard West, will take up a good chunk of the downtown area.
Halloween light show – Illumi
Halloween is usually associated with dim lights and spooky spots, but this weekend, Montreal will be shining bright with all types of monsters, ghosts, and witches.
Illumi in Laval is showcasing a Halloween light show that guests can either check out on foot or in their car.
There are over 25 million LED lights and fixtures erected in different Halloween themes.
When: October 28 – 31
Time: 6:30 – 9 pm
Where: Highway 15, between Boulevard Saint-Martin and Boulevard du Souvenir
Price: $15.75 – $21.75, available online
Candlelight Halloween Concerts
Maybe you want to substitute a spooky Halloween event for some music and introspection? In the dark.
Get ready to shiver during a series of concerts at the breathtaking Chapelle Notre-Dame-de-Bon-Secours.
From timeless classics to horror themes from movies, emotions will come to life, offering guaranteed goosebumps featuring concert renditions of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” Danny Elfman’s “This Is Halloween” from The Nightmare Before Christmas, the theme from Psycho, and much more.
When: Thursday, October 28
Time: 7 and 9:15 pm
Where: Chapelle Notre-Dame-de-Bon-Secours
Price: $40, available online
Haunted Downtown
If you love learning about Montreal’ss history along with the supernatural, Haunted Montreal has you covered with their series of paranormal tours that you can take part in across the city.
Haunted Montreal will be conducting paranormal investigations in Griffintown and the Old Port this weekend.
The tour also features a deep dive into the “Legend of the Red Cross,” paranormal happenings at the Queen Elizabeth Hotel, and a visit to a creepy old funeral home that has been converted into a nightclub.
The popular tour is praised by horror fans, historians, and everyday people looking for a thrill.
For tickets and more information, visit the Haunted Downtown website.
When: Saturday, October 30
Time: 8:30 pm to 10 pm
Where: Norman Bethune Square
Price: $24.50
Pumpkinferno
How about marvel at tens of thousands of pumpkins this weekend?
Because Pumpkinferno showcases over 7,000 handcrafted pumpkins lit up at night along a one-kilometre path against a 19th-century backdrop. Some are individual pumpkins, and some are fused together to make some outstanding and pretty impressive art pieces.
Photo worthy, for sure.
When: From now until October 31
Time: 7 pm – 10 pm
Where: Upper Canada Village – County Road 2
Price: $20