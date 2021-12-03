23 things to do in Montreal this weekend: December 3 to 5

As we say bonjour to the first weekend of the last month of 2021, Montreal is bustling with a bunch of fun things to do.

From Christmas trees and markets to free museums, some stand-up, new restaurants, and a glow party, here’s what’s worth checking out across Montreal this weekend.

The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts (MMFA) is getting into the spirit of giving by allowing the general public free access to its permanent collections and three discovery exhibitions.

The deal is part of the museum’s Gift of the Holidays promotion, available until December 24.

Check out which exhibitions are free to check out right here.

When: From now until December 24

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: 1380 Sherbrooke Ouest

Price: Free

Once December comes around, you might want to think about your tree setup, if you haven’t already.

If that’s the case, two of Montreal’s enchanting holiday markets are now selling Falsam, Fraser, and Balsam Firs, ranging between $50 to $80, depending on size.

Both markets have also simultaneously launched Christmas Villages, so you get two fun Christmasy events at one stop.

When: From now until December 25

Time: 8 am – 5 pm

Where: 138 Avenue Atwater & 7070 Henri Julien Avenue

Price: Varies

Laval just got a whole lot brighter.

Illumi, the outdoor light show, has officially deemed it the start of the holiday season and has 25-million LED Christmas lights to prove it.

Check it out on foot or by car.

When: From now until January 3 (closed December 7, 14, & 15)

Time: 5 – 9 pm

Address: 2805 blvd Du Souvenir, Laval

Price: $15.75 – $21.74, free for kids under 4 (available online)

A vibrant new 1920s-inspired cabaret supper club has opened in the South Shore, offering a mix of Chinese and French cuisine, along with burlesque dancers and singers.

It’s the roaring 20s again, old chap.

When: Wednesday – Sunday

Time: 5 pm – 1 am

Where: 9140 boulevard Leduc, Dix30

When was the last time you let loose, had a few pops, and partied surrounded by glow sticks? Jet Night Club is hosting a massive glow party on Saturday, just in case you want to ready yourself for New Year’s Eve. When: Saturday, December 4

Time: 10 pm

Where: Jet Night Club, 2020 Rue Crescent

Price: $15 advanced, $20 at the door

As seen on The Tonight Show, Just For Laughs, and her own special on Crave, Jess Salomon handles dark, playful, and political topics with a light, hilarious touch.

She touched down in Montreal and will be headlining the Comedy Nest all weekend alongside local comedians as openers and emcees.

When: December 2, 3, and 4

Time: 8 pm on Thursday, 8 pm & 10:30 pm on Friday & Saturday

Where: Jet Night Club, 2020 Rue Crescent

Price: $12 for student, $15 general admission

Considering Christmas is usually associated with snow and ice, it might be time for a little element change.

A giant Christmas fountain, known as “Fontaine boréale,” is returning to the Complexe Desjardins for the holiday season, and it splashes off on Saturday.

The immersive multi-sensory experience features the Complexe Desjardin’s Grande-Place water fountain, completely decked out in the Christmas spirit.

When: December 4 – 31

Time: 10 am – 6 pm

Where: Complexe Desjardins

Price: Free

This year, Miracle Montreal has taken over Parliament in the Old Port, bringing a sleigh-full of festive feels to the stone-walled pub.

Christmas-themed cocktails include the Christmapolitan, Christmas Carol Barrel, Snowball Old-Fashioned, Yippie Ki Yay Mother F****r!, Jingle Balls Nog, Nice Shot, and Naughty Shot.

When: From now until December 26

Time: 2 pm – 2 am

Where: 351 Place d’Youville

All I Want For Christmas – Centaur Theatre

When was the last time you watched a play? Because the timeless Centaur Theatre is showcasing “All I Want For Christmas,” a story about a young elf’s first night on the job in Santa’s mailroom, thrown into chaos just two days before Christmas.

The 80-minute play is written and directed by Calgary-born actor, improviser, and creative artist Rebecca Northan.

When: From now until December 5

Time: Saturday, 2 pm & 8 pm; Sunday, 2 pm

Where: Centaur Theatre, 453 Saint Francois Xavier

Price: Varies, available online

Journey to space and study the infinitely small to the unfathomable large at this exhibition that connects humankind to the rest of the universe.

When: Daily

Times: Sunday – Wednesday, 9 am – 5:30 pm; Thursday – Saturday, 9 am – 8:30 pm; closed Monday

Where: 4801 Pierre-De Coubertin Avenue

Price: $17 – $22, available online

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Montreal.

After taking a hiatus last holiday due to you-know-what, Noël Montréal has announced it is returning to the Quartier des Spectacles, offering cultural, festive, and culinary events downtown.

Along with festive atmospheres, each market will be selling local products from maple syrup to toys, decor, clothes, sweets, food, trees, and drinks (great for gifts). It will host Christmas events and seriously beautiful photo opps.

When: From now until January 2

Time: 11 am – 9 pm

Where: Quartier des Spectacles

Price: Free admission

This fall, the PHI Centre is offering completely free programming.

New exhibits include an augmented reality tour, a new musical listening room called Living Sound, a multimedia installation on the windows of the PHI Centre featuring Innu poet Josephine Bacon, and a series of new film screenings by Montreal’s emerging Black artists.

When: Daily

Times: Monday – Tuesday, 9 am – 5 pm; Wednesday – Friday, 9 am – 7 pm; Saturday – Sunday, 11 am – 7 pm

Where: 315 Saint-Paul W

Price: Free

If you’re looking to take a little family road trip, why not check out Ontario’s largest outdoor light festival, Alight at Night?

Located about 140 km outside of Montreal, Upper Canada Village will be undergoing its winter transformation, as the historic location will be decorated with over one million lights.

When: December 2 – 5, December 9 – 12, December 16 – January 1 (closed December 24 & 25)

Time: 5 pm to 9 pm

Where: Upper Canada Village, 13740 County Rd 2, Morrisburg, ONT

Price: $15, free for kids under 4