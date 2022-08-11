12 spectacular places in Montreal to catch end-of-summer sunsets

Alright, Montreal. We’ve made it through the bulk of the festival season, those muggy July days, and herds of tourists everywhere. Now that we’re making our way through the tail-end of summer, it’s time to catch some spectacular sunsets.

Because Montreal teeters the line between being on the riverside and the mountain, there are some seriously magical spots to soak up the sun.

Fuse that with the city’s breathtaking skyline, and you’ve got a collection of photo-worthy vantage points to soak up sunsets.

Choosing between any of these spots until the end of summer will offer some hillside views, sparkling water, and iconic structures. How does a picnic, your camera, and some wine and cheese sound?

Kondiaronk Belvedere (Mont-Royal)

Mont-Royal, the mountain from which Montreal gets its name, is arguably the city’s most popular vantage point. The mountain offers a variety of paths to travel up for walkers, hikers, or bikers looking to settle into a gorgeous spot to watch the colourful sun as it sets over the city.

Saint Joseph’s Oratory

Saint Joseph’s Oratory, one of the largest domed churches in the world, is the highest peak in all of Montreal. It rises over 30 metres above the Mont Royal Summit and is the only building in Montreal that is allowed to surpass the mountain’s summit.

The lookout offers a breathtaking view of the northeast end of the island.

Westmount Summit

Westmount Summit makes up one of the three peaks of Mont-Royal. It’s located in the beautiful area of Westmount and the top of the Westmount side of the mountain features a comfy spot to take in the sun setting behind the Montreal city skyline.

Observatoire Place Ville Marie (PVM)

Observatoire Place Ville Marie offers an indoor 360º view of Montreal. The spot costs $10 to enter and sits 185 metres above the ground. It offers one of the most unique views of the city and has specific events to catch the sunset.

There’s also a restaurant and bar on-site in case you get tired and thirsty snapping all of those pics.

If you’re looking for a splendid sunset and dinner duo, you can’t top the PVM and Les Enfants Terribles.

Dieppe Park

On a point that cuts into the Saint Lawrence River, Dieppe Park is a quiet park that lets park goers witness the rapids, stunning views of the Old Port and Jacques Cartier Bridge, fishing spots, and Habitat-67.

You’re essentially standing on the River’s rapids and it’s a quaint, calming, but refreshing angle of the island and the sunset.

Jacques Cartier Bridge

The Jacques Cartier Bridge crosses the Saint Lawrence River from Montreal to the south shore and is the third busiest bridge in the country (the first being the Samuel de Champlain Bridg, just a few kilometres upstream).

The 70-year-old bridge offers gorgeous views of the city’s skyline, the river, and is a gorgeous middle point between the city and off-island for sunset chasers.

Parc Jean-Drapeau

Views of Montreal’s downtown skyline, the sparkling St. Lawrence River, and the sun setting over our man-made islands?

What more could you want?

La Grande Roue de Montréal

La Grande Roue de Montréal is the tallest observation wheel in Canada. It offers sweeping 360-degree views of the city with views that span 28 kilometres when the weather is clear.

Find a clear day and ride to the top of the 60-metre ferris wheel to catch a sunset unlike any other view on the island.

Grand Quai du Port de Montréal

The Port of Montréal’s Grand Quay (Grand Quai du Port de Montréal) has been newly refurbished and offers over 24,000 flowers and plants, wooden chairs, iconic views of downtown, and you’re hanging off the iconic river.

It’s tough to beat.

Tour de Montréal (Olympic Stadium)

Known as “The Big O,” ride the glass-encased elevator up to the very top of the Olympic Stadium for incredible views of Montreal as the sun bids good night.

Old Port Rooftops

How about chugging back some drinks, snacking on bites, and going eye-level with the historic Notre Dame Basilica while soaking up the last light?

The Old Port has two standout spots that are ideal for booze, sunsets, and rooftop patios: Terrasse Nelligan and William Gray.

Belvédère Outremont

Soak up the last few minutes of the sun from the north-west side of Mont-Royal with offers vast views of the island.