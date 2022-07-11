If you want to take your dining to impressive new heights, Les Enfants Terribles at the Place Ville-Marie building is the highest restaurant in all of Quebec.

The highest dining point in the province is located on the 44th floor of the PVM and seats 300 people, offering panoramic 360-degree views of the Montreal skyline.

The rooftop terrace is highlighted by 12-foot high glass windows and a luscious urban garden.

Les Enfants Terribles, which opened its first location in 2008 in Outremont, has been atop the PVM building since 2016. Chef Nicola San José’s menu offers the house classics, none of which you can go wrong with: hamburgers, ribs, pasta, tartare, steak frites, and oysters.

If you and a few pals are looking for maybe the best terrace to knock back a few drinks and catch the sunset, you might want to keep Les Enfants Terribles PVM on your must-see Montreal to-do list for the summer.

Les Enfants Terribles PVM (1 Boulevard Robert-Bourassa) is open every day from 5 to 10 pm and reservations are required.

Enjoy the view!

