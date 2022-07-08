Summer with a view: 11 rooftop terraces in Montreal you have to check out

No offence to regular patios, but something about sitting up high on rooftop terraces just hits differently.
Maybe it’s because we endure long winters in Montreal and come summertime, we want to be as close to the sunshine as possible.
Or maybe it’s because Montreal has a breathtaking skyline from up high?
Regardless of the reason, grab a tasty cocktail and enjoy rooftop terrace season.
(Did I just create a rhyming rooftop jingle?)
- You might also like:
- 5 for 5: Eat at these five Montreal restaurants for $5 or less
- New Montreal restaurants you should check out this July
- Cheesy journey: Montreal foodie eats 50 poutines in 7 days (VIDEOS)
Here are the best vantage points of the city and a few rooftop terraces you must try in Montreal this summer.
Terrasse Carla
View this post on Instagram
How about meeting luxury with some jungle vibes while overlooking Old Montreal?
Terrasse Carla opened to the public in May and is inspired by the French colonial mansions of Vietnam. The spot’s menu is spearheaded by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s personal chef, Chanthy Yen, and combines classic French and Vietnamese cuisines.
Plus, the secretive sixth-floor locale offers a seriously refreshing cocktail menu.
Address: 985 Boulevard Saint-Laurent (sixth floor)
Phone: (514) 370-7777
Taverne Atlantic
View this post on Instagram
If you want to soak up some rooftop patio time and feel like you’re jamming out at a buddy’s place, Taverne Atlantic is an unpretentious spot that offers outdoor fireplaces, pizza, and poutine.
Very casual, very cozy, very rooftoppy.
Address: 6512 Avenue Park
Phone: (514) 544-6512
Snowbird Tiki Bar
View this post on Instagram
This gem of a bar in Rosemont will make you feel like you’re on a rooftop in some exotic location.
Snowbird’s rooftop has plenty of nooks and crannies and it’s rainproof while also offering plenty of shade from the sun. If you’re looking for an all-weather terrace on a roof, this cozy spot is tough to top.
Address: 6388 Rue St-Hubert
Muzique
View this post on Instagram
Rooftop terraces aren’t exclusively meant for dining, you can also party on ’em.
If you want to let loose on an up-high patio, Muzique has a gorgeous wood-panel rooftop terrace that has a sexy mini bar.
Address: 3781 Boulevard Saint-Laurent
Phone: (514) 282-2224
Le Réservoir
View this post on Instagram
You can’t always have sky-high rooftop terraces. Sometimes it’s nice to be close to the street and people watch.
If that’s what you’re in the mood for, Le Réservoir’s second-floor outdoor terrace is perfect. It’s also an artisanal brewery, so grab a tasty pop or two.
Address: 9 Avenue Duluth
Phone: (514) 849-7779
MARCUS
View this post on Instagram
The MARCUS terrace is a bit more high-end but offers gorgeous views of the downtown core. Grab some top-shelf food and drink inside downtown’s iconic Four Seasons Hotel and have Crescent’s iconic Leonard Cohen mural staring back at you (just like Michelle Pfeiffer during her visit here).
Address: 1440 Rue de la Montagne
Phone: (514) 843-2525
Terrasse William Gray
View this post on Instagram
Channel European vibes with breathtaking views of the Old Port at Terrasse William Gray.
Address: 421 Rue Saint Vincent
Phone: (514) 656-5600
Poincaré Chinatown
View this post on Instagram
Poincaré Chinatown offers microbrews on tap, Asian-inspired bites, and an open-air outdoor rooftop terrace — and look! Chinese lanterns!
Address: 1071 Boulevard Saint-Laurent (second floor)
Terrasse Nelligan
View this post on Instagram
How about chugging back some drinks, snacking on bites, and going eye-level with the historic Notre Dame Basilica?
Terrasse Nelligan is one of Montreal’s most popular rooftop patios and there’s no question as to why.
Address: 106 Saint-Paul Street W
Phone: (514) 788-4021
Les Enfants Terribles PVM
View this post on Instagram
If you want to go big, Les Enfants Terribles terrace at Place Ville Mare is the highest restaurant in Quebec and offers endless views of the entire Montreal metro area. You can’t go wrong.
Address: 1 Boulevard Robert-Bourassa
Phone: (514) 544-8884
Restaurant Bivouac
View this post on Instagram
Oysters, poutine, comfy armchairs, and urban jungle vibes overlooking the Quartier des Spectacles?
What else do you need?
Address: 1255 Jeanne Mance
Phone: (514) 841-2021