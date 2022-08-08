As the summer days wind down (😢), a hip hidden garden terrace in Old Montreal should be on your “hey, we need to check this out” radar.

In the heart of the Old Port, 212 Montreal has hanging greenery, plants, and exposed brick, complete with comfy chairs, candle-lit tables, an impressive collection of hand-crafted cocktails, and a tasty food menu.

With cocktails ranging from $17 to $21, post up at 212 Montreal on a hot summer night and chow down on a rack of lamb, Angus AAA burgers, octopus skewers, black tiger shrimp, and chicken brochettes.

It serves its skewers from a hanging rope, ranging from $7.50 for solo diners and $75 for a dozen.

A quick two-minute jaunt from the timeless Notre-Dame Basilica, the Old Montreal spot launched its new summertime menu this past July and is open from Thursday to Saturday, from 7 pm to 3 am.

Reservations are required for guests and the trendy spot is located at 212 Notre-Dame St. Ouest.

