21 things to do in Montreal this weekend: November 19 to 21

Montreal is bustling with things to do this weekend.

There’s plenty of stand-up comedy, concerts (including a performance from Billie Eilish’s brother), some Christmas events, and much more.

As we inch towards the final full week of November (already?!), here are a bunch of fun things worth checking out across Montreal this weekend.

As seen on Just For Laughs and Corner Gas, Mike Wilmot has landed at The Comedy Nest all weekend and he’s brining his wit, unique perspective, and sometimes dirty point of view to four shows this weekend.

Featuring Montreal comics Rodney Ramsey and Chris Sandiford as opening acts, go have yourself a laugh this weekend, you earned it.

When: November 19 & 20

Time: 8 & 10:30 pm

Where: The Comedy Nest, 2313 rue Ste. Catherine Ouest (3rd floor)

Price: $15 on Friday, $17.50 on Saturday, available at the door & online

Miracle Montreal has returned, bringing the holiday spirit to a local bar for the third consecutive year (save for last year).

The month-long pop-up bar kicked off on November 16 and ho-ho-hos until December 26, christening a local spot with ugly Christmas sweaters, holiday-themed food and drink, and music.

This year, Miracle Montreal has taken over Parliament in the Old Port, bringing a sleigh-full of festive feels to the stone-walled pub.

Christmas-themed cocktails include the Christmapolitan, Christmas Carol Barrel, Snowball Old-Fashioned, Yippie Ki Yay Mother F****r!, Jingle Balls Nog, Nice Shot, and Naughty Shot.

When: From now until December 26

Time: 2 pm – 2 am

Where: 351 Place d’Youville

All I Want For Christmas – Centaur Theatre

When was the last time you watched a play? Because the timeless Centaur Theatre is showcasing “All I Want For Christmas,” a story about a young elf’s first night on the job in Santa’s mailroom, thrown into chaos just two days before Christmas.

The 80-minute play is written and directed by Calgary-born actor, improviser, and creative artist Rebecca Northan.

When: From now until December 5

Time: Saturday, 2 pm & 8 pm; Sunday, 2 pm

Where: Centaur Theatre, 453 Saint Francois Xavier

Price: Varies, available online

FINNEAS – Théâtre Corona

Finneas Baird O’Connell, known by his first name, is an American singer-songwriter, record producer, and actor.

Oh yeah, he’s also Billie Eilish’s brother.

He’ll be rocking out the timeless Théâtre Corona on Saturday night.

When: Saturday, November 20

Time: 8 pm

Where: Théâtre Corona, 2490 Notre Dame

Price: Various prices, available online

Journey to space and study the infinitely small to the unfathomable large at this exhibition that connects humankind to the rest of the universe.

When: Daily

Times: Sunday – Wednesday, 9 am – 5:30 pm; Thursday – Saturday, 9 am – 8:30 pm; closed Monday

Where: 4801 Pierre-De Coubertin Avenue

Price: $17 – $22, available online

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Montreal.

After taking a hiatus last holiday due to you-know-what, Noël Montréal has announced it is returning to the Quartier des Spectacles, offering cultural, festive, and culinary events downtown.

Along with festive atmospheres, each market will be selling local products from maple syrup to toys, decor, clothes, sweets, food, trees, and drinks (great for gifts). It will host Christmas events and seriously beautiful photo opps.

When: November 20 to January 2

Time: 11 am – 9 pm

Where: Quartier des Spectacles

Price: Free admission

Indie Night is five improv troupes performing long-form improv sets in a no-frills night of improv comedy. It’s simply funny.

When: Friday, November 19

Time: 9:30 pm

Where: 3716 rue Notre Dame

Price: $11.62

Luttrell is a San Francisco-based DH who gained popularity after spinning a set at Burning Man. His music has been called a melodic techno and he’ll be spinning beats at the gorgeous L’Astral on Saturday.

When: Saturday, November 20

Time: 9 pm

Where: L’Astral, 305 rue Ste. Catherine

Price: $25, available online

Montreal Canadiens vs Nashville Predators

The struggling 4-13-2 Montreal Canadiens host the Nashville Predators for a Saturday night tilt this weekend.

While playoffs are looking less and less likely for the Habs with each passing game, at least Cole Caufield is back. Check out the young Habs at a packed Bell Centre?

It’s still not that bad…

When: Saturday, November 20

Time: 7 pm

Where: 1909 avenue des Canadiens de Montreal

Price: Varies per seat, available online

This fall, the PHI Centre is offering completely free programming.

New exhibits include an augmented reality tour, a new musical listening room called Living Sound, a multimedia installation on the windows of the PHI Centre featuring Innu poet Josephine Bacon, and a series of new film screenings by Montreal’s emerging Black artists.

When: Daily

Times: Monday – Tuesday, 9 am – 5 pm; Wednesday – Friday, 9 am – 7 pm; Saturday – Sunday, 11 am – 7 pm

Where: 315 Saint-Paul W

Price: Free