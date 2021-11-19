Events

21 things to do in Montreal this weekend: November 19 to 21

Nov 19 2021, 5:13 pm
@nikcolaos/Instagram (via: @thomasolivan)

Montreal is bustling with things to do this weekend.

There’s plenty of stand-up comedy, concerts (including a performance from Billie Eilish’s brother), some Christmas events, and much more.

As we inch towards the final full week of November (already?!), here are a bunch of fun things worth checking out across Montreal this weekend.

Mike Wilmont – The Comedy Nest

As seen on Just For Laughs and Corner Gas, Mike Wilmot has landed at The Comedy Nest all weekend and he’s brining his wit, unique perspective, and sometimes dirty point of view to four shows this weekend.

Featuring Montreal comics Rodney Ramsey and Chris Sandiford as opening acts, go have yourself a laugh this weekend, you earned it.

When: November 19 & 20
Time: 8 & 10:30 pm
Where: The Comedy Nest, 2313 rue Ste. Catherine Ouest (3rd floor)
Price: $15 on Friday, $17.50 on Saturday, available at the door & online

Miracle Montreal

 

Miracle Montreal has returned, bringing the holiday spirit to a local bar for the third consecutive year (save for last year).

The month-long pop-up bar kicked off on November 16 and ho-ho-hos until December 26, christening a local spot with ugly Christmas sweaters, holiday-themed food and drink, and music.

This year, Miracle Montreal has taken over Parliament in the Old Port, bringing a sleigh-full of festive feels to the stone-walled pub.

Christmas-themed cocktails include the Christmapolitan, Christmas Carol Barrel, Snowball Old-Fashioned, Yippie Ki Yay Mother F****r!, Jingle Balls Nog, Nice Shot, and Naughty Shot.

When: From now until December 26
Time: 2 pm – 2 am
Where: 351 Place d’Youville

All I Want For Christmas – Centaur Theatre

 

When was the last time you watched a play? Because the timeless Centaur Theatre is showcasing “All I Want For Christmas,” a story about a young elf’s first night on the job in Santa’s mailroom, thrown into chaos just two days before Christmas.

The 80-minute play is written and directed by Calgary-born actor, improviser, and creative artist Rebecca Northan.

When: From now until December 5
Time: Saturday, 2 pm & 8 pm; Sunday, 2 pm
Where: Centaur Theatre, 453 Saint Francois Xavier
Price: Varies, available online

FINNEAS – Théâtre Corona

Finneas Baird O’Connell, known by his first name, is an American singer-songwriter, record producer, and actor.

Oh yeah, he’s also Billie Eilish’s brother.

He’ll be rocking out the timeless Théâtre Corona on Saturday night.

When: Saturday, November 20
Time: 8 pm
Where: Théâtre Corona, 2490 Notre Dame
Price: Various prices, available online

Continuum – Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium

Journey to space and study the infinitely small to the unfathomable large at this exhibition that connects humankind to the rest of the universe.

When: Daily
Times: Sunday – Wednesday, 9 am – 5:30 pm; Thursday – Saturday, 9 am – 8:30 pm; closed Monday
Where: 4801 Pierre-De Coubertin Avenue
Price: $17 – $22, available online

Jardins d’Hiver

 

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Montreal.

After taking a hiatus last holiday due to you-know-what, Noël Montréal has announced it is returning to the Quartier des Spectacles, offering cultural, festive, and culinary events downtown.

Along with festive atmospheres, each market will be selling local products from maple syrup to toys, decor, clothes, sweets, food, trees, and drinks (great for gifts). It will host Christmas events and seriously beautiful photo opps.

When: November 20 to January 2
Time: 11 am – 9 pm
Where: Quartier des Spectacles
Price: Free admission

Indie Night – Montreal Improv

Indie Night is five improv troupes performing long-form improv sets in a no-frills night of improv comedy. It’s simply funny.

When: Friday, November 19
Time: 9:30 pm
Where: 3716 rue Notre Dame
Price: $11.62

Luttrell

 

Luttrell is a San Francisco-based DH who gained popularity after spinning a set at Burning Man. His music has been called a melodic techno and he’ll be spinning beats at the gorgeous L’Astral on Saturday.

When: Saturday, November 20
Time: 9 pm
Where: L’Astral, 305 rue Ste. Catherine
Price: $25, available online

Montreal Canadiens vs Nashville Predators

The struggling 4-13-2 Montreal Canadiens host the Nashville Predators for a Saturday night tilt this weekend.

While playoffs are looking less and less likely for the Habs with each passing game, at least Cole Caufield is back. Check out the young Habs at a packed Bell Centre?

It’s still not that bad…

When: Saturday, November 20
Time: 7 pm
Where: 1909 avenue des Canadiens de Montreal
Price: Varies per seat, available online

New Exhibits at Phi Centre

 

This fall, the PHI Centre is offering completely free programming.

New exhibits include an augmented reality tour, a new musical listening room called Living Sound, a multimedia installation on the windows of the PHI Centre featuring Innu poet Josephine Bacon, and a series of new film screenings by Montreal’s emerging Black artists.

When: Daily
Times: Monday – Tuesday, 9 am – 5 pm; Wednesday – Friday, 9 am – 7 pm; Saturday – Sunday, 11 am – 7 pm
Where: 315 Saint-Paul W
Price: Free

AURA

November is the last month to take in AURA, one of the Old Port’s most popular and beautiful events.

Moment Factory presents the immersive light show at the timeless Notre Dame Basilica.

It’s seriously breathtaking.

When: From now until November 27
Time: 6, 7, 8 and 9 pm
Where: Notre-Dame Basilica, 110 Notre-Dame St Ouest
Price: Ranges from $21 to $32, available online

Comedy Confessional

If you want to cap off your weekend with some laughs, Comedy Confessional is a Sunday night show on the third floor of McKibbin’s Irish Pub (and arguably the hottest stand-up show in the city).

This weekend’s acts include headliner Rodney Ramsey along with featured acts Viveth K., Serag Meletian, Dana Saleh, Paul Kasner, Michelle Forrester, and host Ben Cardilli.

When: Sunday, November 21
Time: 7 pm doors, 8 pm showtime
Where: 1426 Bishop
Price: $11.62, available online

Making Revolution

Mor Charpentier/MAI

Making Revolution explores the forms of struggle and revolution in the Middle East and North Africa through breathtaking video art and installation. The exhibition — created by Farah Atoui and Viviane Saglier — revisits histories of uprisings through the production and circulation of images.

When: From now until December 11
Time: Tuesday – Saturday, 12 – 6 pm; closed Sunday & Monday
Where: MAI Montréal, arts interculturels, 3680 rue Jeanne-Mance
Price: Free

It’s Circus Time!

The exhibit features costumes, set pieces, works of art, props, giant scale models, iconic objects, training, and backstage equipment.

Guests can also climb into a mini clown car, test their balance and coordination, and discover their inner circus artist.

When: From now until March 6, 2022
Time: 10 am – 5 pm, closed Mondays
Where: 350 Place Royale
Price: $16 – $24

Cosmodôme

 

Cosmodôme is a space science museum and an education centre in Laval. If you want to learn about the infinitely expanding universe, give it a go.

When: Daily
Time: 10 am – 5 pm
Where: 2150 Laurentian Autoroute, Laval
Price: $5 (free for children under 6)

RECHARGER/Unwind – Oasis Immersion

 

Housed inside the Palais des congrès, RECHARGER/Unwind is a stunning new digital world that aims to reenergize guests at Oasis Immersion, Canada’s biggest immersive indoor attraction.

RECHARGER/Unwind is an immersive walkthrough experience composed of 10 works by some of Quebec’s (and the world’s) most prominent digital artists.

When: From now until January 30, 2022
Time: 10:20 am – 8:20 pm
Where: Palais des Congrès de Montréal, 1001 Pl. Jean-Paul-Riopelle
Price: From $19 to $25, available online

Barbie Expo

 

Montreal is home to the Barbie Expo, the largest permanent collection of Barbie dolls in the world.

Guests have the chance to see and snap pics of over 1,000 one-of-a-kind Barbie dolls, all dressed by the city’s leading fashion designers.

When: Daily
Time: Friday, 10 am to 9 pm; Saturday, 10 am to 6 pm; Sunday, 10 am to 5 pm
Where: 1455 Rue Peel
Price: Free admission

Biosphère

 

Montreal’s Biosphère has reopened to the public for the first time since you know what.

The large dome-shaped museum dedicated to the environment was originally constructed to house the United States pavilion during Expo 67. Originally encased in an acrylic bubble, the dome caught fire in 1976, leaving just the steel structure intact. It has remained a unique city icon since then.

When was the last time you checked out the interior of the Biosphère?

When: Open daily, but closed on Mondays
Time: 9 am – 5 pm
Where: 160 Chem. du Tour de l’isle, Parc Jean-Drapeau
Price: From $8.25 to $21.50

DodgeBow Archery

Have you ever thought about flinging an arrow from a bow at your friends?

Because this week, you can.

DodgeBow, the only one of its kind in Montreal, is exactly what it sounds like — dodgeball fused with bow and arrows. They have a wide variety of activities, all of which include running around with a bow and arrow.

When: Daily
Time: 9 am – 9 pm
Address: 4767 Dagenais Street
Price: Beginning at $24.95, available online

Lunar Eclipse

Plateau Astro/Facebook

For all you early risers (or late nighters), the Moon will pass through Earth’s shadow over three hours on Friday morning, giving it a rusty orange-red hue during a lunar eclipse.

The eclipse will be visible from Montreal, and all you need is your beautiful eyes (a set of binoculars could be helpful).

When: Friday, November 19
Time: 2 am – 5:45 am
Where: Montreal

Oasis Surf

 

As the fall weather settles in, why not pretend you’re on the coast and tackle the largest indoor surging pool in Quebec?

Just because Montreal isn’t located on the coast doesn’t mean you can’t tackle some killer tides.

Channel your inner-Cali and tackle Oasis Surf’s giant waves. Radical.

When: Daily
Time: 10 am – 2 pm
Address: Suite 01 — 9520 Boulevard Leduc
Price: Various pricing, more information online

