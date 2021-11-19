21 things to do in Montreal this weekend: November 19 to 21
Montreal is bustling with things to do this weekend.
There’s plenty of stand-up comedy, concerts (including a performance from Billie Eilish’s brother), some Christmas events, and much more.
As we inch towards the final full week of November (already?!), here are a bunch of fun things worth checking out across Montreal this weekend.
Mike Wilmont – The Comedy Nest
As seen on Just For Laughs and Corner Gas, Mike Wilmot has landed at The Comedy Nest all weekend and he’s brining his wit, unique perspective, and sometimes dirty point of view to four shows this weekend.
Featuring Montreal comics Rodney Ramsey and Chris Sandiford as opening acts, go have yourself a laugh this weekend, you earned it.
When: November 19 & 20
Time: 8 & 10:30 pm
Where: The Comedy Nest, 2313 rue Ste. Catherine Ouest (3rd floor)
Price: $15 on Friday, $17.50 on Saturday, available at the door & online
Miracle Montreal
View this post on Instagram
Miracle Montreal has returned, bringing the holiday spirit to a local bar for the third consecutive year (save for last year).
The month-long pop-up bar kicked off on November 16 and ho-ho-hos until December 26, christening a local spot with ugly Christmas sweaters, holiday-themed food and drink, and music.
This year, Miracle Montreal has taken over Parliament in the Old Port, bringing a sleigh-full of festive feels to the stone-walled pub.
Christmas-themed cocktails include the Christmapolitan, Christmas Carol Barrel, Snowball Old-Fashioned, Yippie Ki Yay Mother F****r!, Jingle Balls Nog, Nice Shot, and Naughty Shot.
When: From now until December 26
Time: 2 pm – 2 am
Where: 351 Place d’Youville
All I Want For Christmas – Centaur Theatre
View this post on Instagram
When was the last time you watched a play? Because the timeless Centaur Theatre is showcasing “All I Want For Christmas,” a story about a young elf’s first night on the job in Santa’s mailroom, thrown into chaos just two days before Christmas.
The 80-minute play is written and directed by Calgary-born actor, improviser, and creative artist Rebecca Northan.
When: From now until December 5
Time: Saturday, 2 pm & 8 pm; Sunday, 2 pm
Where: Centaur Theatre, 453 Saint Francois Xavier
Price: Varies, available online
FINNEAS – Théâtre Corona
Finneas Baird O’Connell, known by his first name, is an American singer-songwriter, record producer, and actor.
Oh yeah, he’s also Billie Eilish’s brother.
He’ll be rocking out the timeless Théâtre Corona on Saturday night.
When: Saturday, November 20
Time: 8 pm
Where: Théâtre Corona, 2490 Notre Dame
Price: Various prices, available online
Continuum – Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium
Journey to space and study the infinitely small to the unfathomable large at this exhibition that connects humankind to the rest of the universe.
When: Daily
Times: Sunday – Wednesday, 9 am – 5:30 pm; Thursday – Saturday, 9 am – 8:30 pm; closed Monday
Where: 4801 Pierre-De Coubertin Avenue
Price: $17 – $22, available online
Jardins d’Hiver
View this post on Instagram
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Montreal.
After taking a hiatus last holiday due to you-know-what, Noël Montréal has announced it is returning to the Quartier des Spectacles, offering cultural, festive, and culinary events downtown.
Along with festive atmospheres, each market will be selling local products from maple syrup to toys, decor, clothes, sweets, food, trees, and drinks (great for gifts). It will host Christmas events and seriously beautiful photo opps.
When: November 20 to January 2
Time: 11 am – 9 pm
Where: Quartier des Spectacles
Price: Free admission
Indie Night – Montreal Improv
View this post on Instagram
Indie Night is five improv troupes performing long-form improv sets in a no-frills night of improv comedy. It’s simply funny.
When: Friday, November 19
Time: 9:30 pm
Where: 3716 rue Notre Dame
Price: $11.62
Luttrell
View this post on Instagram
Luttrell is a San Francisco-based DH who gained popularity after spinning a set at Burning Man. His music has been called a melodic techno and he’ll be spinning beats at the gorgeous L’Astral on Saturday.
When: Saturday, November 20
Time: 9 pm
Where: L’Astral, 305 rue Ste. Catherine
Price: $25, available online
Montreal Canadiens vs Nashville Predators
View this post on Instagram
The struggling 4-13-2 Montreal Canadiens host the Nashville Predators for a Saturday night tilt this weekend.
While playoffs are looking less and less likely for the Habs with each passing game, at least Cole Caufield is back. Check out the young Habs at a packed Bell Centre?
It’s still not that bad…
When: Saturday, November 20
Time: 7 pm
Where: 1909 avenue des Canadiens de Montreal
Price: Varies per seat, available online
New Exhibits at Phi Centre
View this post on Instagram
This fall, the PHI Centre is offering completely free programming.
New exhibits include an augmented reality tour, a new musical listening room called Living Sound, a multimedia installation on the windows of the PHI Centre featuring Innu poet Josephine Bacon, and a series of new film screenings by Montreal’s emerging Black artists.
When: Daily
Times: Monday – Tuesday, 9 am – 5 pm; Wednesday – Friday, 9 am – 7 pm; Saturday – Sunday, 11 am – 7 pm
Where: 315 Saint-Paul W
Price: Free