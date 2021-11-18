15 beautiful Airbnb cottages to rent north of Montreal this year (PHOTOS)

Regardless of if you call them chalets or cottages, an Airbnb getaway might be in the cards now that the weather in Montreal is not so summery.
Because the best way to endure the fall and winter is to spend a few days by the fire in northern Quebec.
Hot tubs also help.
Most of these Airbnb rentals are moderately priced, in the $100 to $250 per night range, and we’ve tossed in a couple of higher-end spots if you feel like splurging.
All of these spots are in the Laurentians and, more specifically, close to restaurants, shops, ski hills, cross-country, and hiking trails.
Don’t forget to invite us too if you’re planning on hosting a big cottage bash.
Click through each listing for more pictures, details, and Airbnb host contact information.
Waterfront Cottage, La Conception
- Price per night: $200
- Three bedrooms, five beds
- One bathroom
- Indoor fireplace
- Patio/deck
- BBQ grill
- Waterfront
- Pets allowed
Le2085, Sainte-Lucie-des-Laurentides
- Price per night: $218
- Two bedrooms, two beds
- One bathroom
- Outdoor fireplace
- Private hot tub
- Cable & ROKU TV
Enitre chalet, Lac-Supérieur
- Price per night: $535
- Three bedrooms, six beds
- Two bathrooms
- Outdoor & indoor fireplace
- Private hot tub
- Lake access
Forested cabin, La Conception
- Price per night: $358
- Two bedrooms, two beds
- One bathroom
- Outdoor fireplace
- Valley view
- Pets allowed
- Private patio
Log cabin, Labelle
- Price per night: $247
- Four bedrooms, six beds
- Thursday bathrooms
- Private hot tub
- Mountain view
- Indoor fireplace
Waterfront chalet, Lac Supérieur
- Price per night: $411
- Two bedrooms, two beds
- One bathroom
- Private hot tub
- Beach access
- Outdoor fireplace
- HDTV with Netflix
Le Rustique, Saint-Faustin-Lac-Carré
- Price per night: $295
- Three bedrooms, three beds
- One and a half bathrooms
- Private hot tub
- Beach access
- Indoor fireplace
- Pets allowed
Contemporary in nature, Les Laurentides
- Price per night: $438
- Four bedrooms, four beds
- three bathrooms
- Private hot tub
- Indoor sauna
- Electric vehicle charger
- Washer & dryer
- Indoor fireplace
Chic familiale relaxant, Labelle
- Price per night: $239
- Four bedrooms, seven beds
- Three bathrooms
- Private hot tub
- Cable TV
- Lake access
Majestic riverfront oasis, La Conception
- Price per night: $94
- Two bedrooms, two beds
- One bathroom
- Private beach access
- HDTV
- Pets allowed
Lake Chalet, Saint-Faustin-Lac-Carré
- Price per night: $142
- Two bedrooms, three beds
- One bathroom
- Private beach access
- Indoor fireplace
- HDTV
- Pets allowed
- Washer & dryer
Casa Olej, Amherst
- Price per night: $142
- Four bedrooms, six beds
- Two bathrooms
- Waterfront
- Indoor fireplace
- Private hot tub
- Private patio
- Washer & dryer
Bay Side Bliss, Saint-Adolphe-d’Howard
- Price per night: $111
- Three bedrooms, five beds
- One bathroom
- Waterfront
- Private hot tub
- Private sauna
- Indoor fireplace
- Pool table
Le Malard, Saint-Faustin-Lac-Carré
- Price per night: $208
- Three bedrooms, four beds
- Two bathrooms
- Private hot tub
- Indoor fireplace
- Video game consoles & board games
Stay Beneath The Falls, Mont-Tremblant
- Price per night: $225
- Three bedrooms, five beds
- Two and a half bathrooms
- River view
- Indoor fireplace