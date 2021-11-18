15 beautiful Airbnb cottages to rent north of Montreal this year (PHOTOS)

Regardless of if you call them chalets or cottages, an Airbnb getaway might be in the cards now that the weather in Montreal is not so summery.

Because the best way to endure the fall and winter is to spend a few days by the fire in northern Quebec.

Hot tubs also help.

Most of these Airbnb rentals are moderately priced, in the $100 to $250 per night range, and we’ve tossed in a couple of higher-end spots if you feel like splurging.

All of these spots are in the Laurentians and, more specifically, close to restaurants, shops, ski hills, cross-country, and hiking trails.

Don’t forget to invite us too if you’re planning on hosting a big cottage bash.

Click through each listing for more pictures, details, and Airbnb host contact information.

Price per night: $200

Three bedrooms, five beds

One bathroom

Indoor fireplace

Patio/deck

BBQ grill

Waterfront

Pets allowed

Price per night: $218

Two bedrooms, two beds

One bathroom

Outdoor fireplace

Private hot tub

Cable & ROKU TV

Price per night: $535

Three bedrooms, six beds

Two bathrooms

Outdoor & indoor fireplace

Private hot tub

Lake access

Price per night: $358

Two bedrooms, two beds

One bathroom

Outdoor fireplace

Valley view

Pets allowed

Private patio

Price per night: $247

Four bedrooms, six beds

Thursday bathrooms

Private hot tub

Mountain view

Indoor fireplace

Price per night: $411

Two bedrooms, two beds

One bathroom

Private hot tub

Beach access

Outdoor fireplace

HDTV with Netflix

Price per night: $295

Three bedrooms, three beds

One and a half bathrooms

Private hot tub

Beach access

Indoor fireplace

Pets allowed

Price per night: $438

Four bedrooms, four beds

three bathrooms

Private hot tub

Indoor sauna

Electric vehicle charger

Washer & dryer

Indoor fireplace

Price per night: $239

Four bedrooms, seven beds

Three bathrooms

Private hot tub

Cable TV

Lake access

Price per night: $94

Two bedrooms, two beds

One bathroom

Private beach access

HDTV

Pets allowed

Price per night: $142

Two bedrooms, three beds

One bathroom

Private beach access

Indoor fireplace

HDTV

Pets allowed

Washer & dryer

Price per night: $142

Four bedrooms, six beds

Two bathrooms

Waterfront

Indoor fireplace

Private hot tub

Private patio

Washer & dryer

Price per night: $111

Three bedrooms, five beds

One bathroom

Waterfront

Private hot tub

Private sauna

Indoor fireplace

Pool table

Price per night: $208

Three bedrooms, four beds

Two bathrooms

Private hot tub

Indoor fireplace

Video game consoles & board games