20 cool shots of what Montreal looked like in the 1990s (PHOTOS)

Portable CD players, Tamagotchis, Friends, Beanie Babies, Bart Simpson tees, classic Disney movies, a Montreal Canadiens Stanley Cup, the Spice Girls, YTV, and Batman Forever.

Life in the 1990s was pretty good. It was the dawn of the Internet, and we weren’t yet staring at small rectangular screens that fit in our pocket all day.

It’s pretty crazy to think that the ’90s were over three decades ago. We can’t really offer you a time machine to go back there but we can share some pictures courtesy of users at Flickr.

It’s crazy to think that not a single one of these pics was shot on a smartphone…

Dive back a few years and check out how much cars, styles, and the streets of Montreal have changed since the 1990s.