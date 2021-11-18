Montreal Canadiens call up Cole Caufield from the minors

On Thursday the Montreal Canadiens announced that they have recalled forward Cole Caufield from the Laval Rocket. The team also assigned forward Alex Belzile back to the AHL.

Les Canadiens ont procédé au rappel de Cole Caufield du @RocketLaval. Alex Belzile a été cédé au club de la Ligue américaine. The Canadiens have recalled Cole Caufield from the Laval Rocket. Alex Belzile has been assigned to Laval.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/RsTF6kS1kQ — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 18, 2021

Caufield, 20, was sent down to the minors on November 1. He played only six games with Laval before being called back to the NHL. In that time, he scored two goals and five points.

The Canadiens, who have struggled this year, have only won for of their first 18 games. Caufield registered one assist in his 10 games with the team this year.

Caufield, the 2021 Hobey Baker Award-winner, made his NHL debut with Montreal near the end of last season. In those 10 games the rookie had four goals and an assist. He netted another 12 points throughout the Canadiens’ run to the Stanley Cup Final.