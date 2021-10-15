8 things to do this weekend in Edmonton: October 15 to 17

We are halfway through October, but there are still plenty of fall activities in Edmonton this weekend to really get you into the autumn spirit.

From an Elks game to an Oilers game and loads of spooky events, there are some prime things to do this weekend in Edmonton.

You might also like: Winter forecast for Alberta: Prepare for a polar vortex

A haunted Alberta hotel is hosting a spooky party this Halloween

6 best things to do in Edmonton on a Halloween date

What: It’s the battle of Alberta, as the Oilers welcome the Flames to Rogers Place. A hockey game on a Saturday night, what is better than that?

When: October 16

Where: Rogers Place Arena

Cost: $117-$414; tickets can be found here.

What: DARK is taking over Fort Edmonton Park with spooky characters, like a killer clown and his evil minions or blood-thirsty killers in the deserted countryside. With three immersive haunting experiences to be enjoyed, it’s definitely one of the spookiest things this weekend in Edmonton.

When: Now to October 31, 2021

Where: Fort Edmonton Park (7000 143 Street, Edmonton)

Cost: $45; tickets can be purchased here.

What: Experience a Halloween staple in Edmonton, as Deadmonton returns this weekend with two haunted houses to get spooked. This year’s themes are Warped, the main haunted house, and Dusk-Rise of the Dead, an outdoor New Orleans-inspired cemetery. It’s certainly the scariest October fun you can have this weekend in Edmonton.

When: Now to October 31

Where: 7031 Gateway Boulevard, Edmonton

Cost: $29.99- $49.99; tickets can be found here

What: It’s Friday night football in Edmonton, as the Elks face off against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Commonwealth Stadium. Be a part of the home crowd atmosphere and cheer on the Elks. Now that’s some autumn fun right there.

When: October 15, 2021

Where: Commonwealth Stadium

Cost: $43.50 – $104.75; tickets can be found here.

What: It’s your last chance! Get a little lost and have lots of fun at the same time. The Edmonton Corn Maze is perfect for an October day, and be on the lookout for their pumpkins. They are perfect for an essential fall Instagram photo.

When: Now until October 17

Time: Tuesday to Saturday: 10 am to 8 pm, Sunday 1 to 5 pm

Where: 26171 Garden Valley Road, Spruce Grove

Cost: Purchase tickets online or in-person

What: Gateway to the stars at Elk Island National Park offers the perfect place to experience the stars and planets above. It’s a galactic experience that you don’t want to miss on a cool October night.

When: October 16,17

Where: Elk Island National Park

Cost: $11.70 per person, plus a valid park pass

What: Take a 40-minute drive north of Edmonton, and you’ll find yourself at Prairie Garden Farms, with its nice one-acre pumpkin patch where you can pick your pumpkin right off the vine. Check out the haunted pumpkin festival, a pumpkin corny-val, and a ghost town. It’s a perfect thing to do this weekend.

When: Now to October 31

Where: 56311 Lily Lake Road, Bon Accord

Cost: Various prices; tickets can be found here

What: Looking to get spooky? Take a ghostly walk through Old Strathcona, with stops in front of certain buildings, houses, and shops that have reported ghosts, hauntings, murders, and mysteries

When: October 8, 9, 10, 11

Time: 7 pm

Where: 10322 83rd Avenue NW, Edmonton

Cost: $16.93 – $22.23, purchase online

Alberta has declared a state of public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. Additionally, be aware that many businesses and events may be participating in the Restrictions Exemption Program and will require proof of vaccine or a negative, privately paid COVID-19 test. If you are sick, please stay home.