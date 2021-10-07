Wander through a haunted farmhouse at a pumpkin festival just outside of Edmonton

Edmonton’s favourite family-friendly Halloween event is back for another year, with a spooky farmhouse to explore at the Haunted Pumpkin Festival.

Now in its 27th year, The Haunted Pumpkin Festival has become an Edmonton tradition. Hosted at the Prairie Gardens Adventure Farm, you can take home your very own pumpkin to carve at home and get a little spooked in the process.

Enjoy a full evening of fall family fun, as each ticket includes access to the Mindbender Corn Maze, two sunflower mazes, a haunted farmhouse, a pumpkin corny-val with ghost stories, pumpkin bowling, pumpkin races and pumpkin juggling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zohreh Saher (@hellozohreh)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alycia (@alycia.benson)

When: Every Saturday and Sunday in October (Including Thanksgiving Monday)

Time: 10:30 am – 6 pm

Where: 56311 Lily Lake Road, Bon Accord; 25 Km north of Edmonton

Price: Child (aged 3-12), $13.65 plus fees; 13+ $19 plus fees; available online