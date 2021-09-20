Alberta has declared a state of public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. If you are sick, please stay home.

Ready to get scared? Deadmonton returns this weekend, with two spooky haunted houses that will send chills down your spine.

This year’s themes are Warped, the main haunted house in the warehouse inside, and Dusk-Rise of the Dead, an outdoor, New Orleans-inspired cemetery.

Regular admission to either show is $29.99, or you can skip the line and get a speed pass for $44.99.

If you are looking for double the scare, regular admission to both shows costs $34.99, and the speed pass is $49.99.

If tickets are sold out online, you are in luck. Tickets will be sold at the door, but you may have to wait a bit to be accommodated.

It will take you approximately 20 to 25 minutes to get through Warped, and 8 to 10 minutes to get through Dusk.

Once you are done at one haunted house, you’ll have to get back into line due to each house having an individual line.

If you are looking for the ultimate scare, November 5, 6 and 7 is the LIGHTS OUT event, where you are engulfed in darkness with just a flashlight to provide you direction as you navigate the haunted houses.

When: September 24 to October 31. LIGHTS OUT event is November 5 to 7

Where: 7031 Gateway Boulevard, Edmonton