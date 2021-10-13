A haunted Alberta hotel is hosting a spooky party this Halloween

Ready to celebrate Halloween in one of Alberta’s reportedly most haunted places? A spooky party is being thrown in the Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel.

The night is set to be wild, and will include circus performers on stilts, sword swallowers, magicians and a tarot card reader.

You might also like: Stunning aurora borealis lights up the sky across Alberta (PHOTOS)

These horror movies and TV shows were filmed in Alberta

Bath and Body Works fall candles ranked from worst to best

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rundle Bar (@rundle_bar)

The event will be held at the Rundle Bar, with tickets starting at $38 but going all the way up to $743 for their VVIP tables, which include some swag bags, unrestricted full night access to the private VIP Lounge, a bottle of Prosecco per two guests, snacks such as chips and dips and popcorn.

Doors open at 9 pm, with the DJ spinning tracks until 2 am. Tickets can be found here.

The Fairmont Banff Springs hotel is known for its spooky folklore, with tales of a murder in a room that no longer is open to the public, as well as a ghost bride, to name a few.

When: Saturday, October 31

Where: 405 Spray Avenue, Banff

Time: 9 pm

Cost: $38-$743