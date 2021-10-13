A haunted Alberta hotel is hosting a spooky party this Halloween

Ready to celebrate Halloween in one of Alberta’s reportedly most haunted places? A spooky party is being thrown in the Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel.
The night is set to be wild, and will include circus performers on stilts, sword swallowers, magicians and a tarot card reader.
The event will be held at the Rundle Bar, with tickets starting at $38 but going all the way up to $743 for their VVIP tables, which include some swag bags, unrestricted full night access to the private VIP Lounge, a bottle of Prosecco per two guests, snacks such as chips and dips and popcorn.
Doors open at 9 pm, with the DJ spinning tracks until 2 am. Tickets can be found here.
The Fairmont Banff Springs hotel is known for its spooky folklore, with tales of a murder in a room that no longer is open to the public, as well as a ghost bride, to name a few.
Rundle Bar Halloween Bash
When: Saturday, October 31
Where: 405 Spray Avenue, Banff
Time: 9 pm
Cost: $38-$743