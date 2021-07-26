The Edmonton Corn Maze opens this week with a new design

Grab your friends and family and get lost in a cornfield. The Edmonton Corn Maze opens on Tuesday with a brand new design for the season.

For more than two decades, the maze has been a staple in the area for some fun during the later months of summer and into the heart of fall.

Each year brings with it a new design, with this season paying homage to Edmonton’s Food Bank.

While walking the correct pathways, it can be finished in about 20 minutes. For those who get lost, it’s more likely it will take about an hour to make it out of the maze.

Within the maze, there are more than five kilometres of twists and turns, and 85 decision points to encounter to keep you guessing and wondering, did we make the right turn?

When: July 27, 2021, to October 16, 2021

Where: 26171 Garden Valley Road, Spruce Grove

Tickets: Tickets can be found here.