12 fantastic things to do this week in Edmonton: October 23 to 27

Things are looking a bit chilly this week in Edmonton, but a little frost and snow have never stopped us from having a good time.

From kicking off the 2023 NHL Heritage Classic to an evening under the stars and everything spooky and festive, check out these 12 incredible things happening around YEG.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton Oilers (@edmontonoilers)

What: The Oilers versus Flames NHL Heritage Classic is quickly approaching, and a HUGE festival is coming to Fan Park in the ICE District. During this free two-day event, you’ll have a chance to take a photo with *the* Stanley Cup the whole time the Fan Park is open, enjoy family-friendly hockey interactives, the United by Hockey Mobile Museum, and tons of live music to jam to.

When : October 27 from 3 to 9 pm, October 28 from noon until 6 pm

Where: Edmonton ICE District Fan Park ( 10128 104 Avenue NW, immediately east of Rogers Place between 102nd Street and 101st Street)

Cost: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deadmonton House (@deadmontonhouse)

What: Ready to get scared? Edmonton’s iconic Deadmonton is back, and the spooky haunted houses at this event will send chills down your spine. This year, the terrifying event is at a brand-new location, and there are three themes to be frightened by: Return of the Williams Farm, The Convent, and The Print Show.

When: September 29 to November 4, the Lights Out event is November 3 to 4

Where: 9300 47th Street NW, Edmonton

Cost: Regular admission to all shows is $39.99 to $44.99; get tickets here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Muttart Conservatory (@muttartconservatory)

What: Each Wednesday from 4 to 9 pm, you can explore the stunning and ever-changing displays of the conservatory’s glass pyramids while sipping on a cocktail or two. It’s an insightful, entertaining, and lovely thing to do this week.

When: Wednesday evenings from 4 to 9 pm

Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street

Cost: $14.95 for adult admission; book a ticket here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by West Edmonton Mall (@official_wem)

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this week.

When: Hours vary throughout the week

Where: West Edmonton Mall

Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fort Edmonton Park (@fortedmontonpark)

What: For 12 nights in October, Dark will take over Fort Edmonton Park with spooky characters that will surely haunt you long after your return home.

When: October 7 to October 30, 2022

Where: Fort Edmonton Park — 7000 143rd Street, Edmonton

Cost: $45; get tickets here

What: Get ready to rock out at Rogers Place with Tool! These mainstays of rock in the ’90s and early 2000s will surely blow your mind on Wednesday night.

When: October 25

Where: Rogers Place

Tickets: Start at $121; get them here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UAlberta Observatory (@uofaobservatory)

What: Catch incredible views of our solar system at the University of Alberta’s Observatory. Every Thursday, the Observatory opens to the public, and visitors are welcome to drop by any time during its visiting hours.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pumpkins After Dark Edmonton (@pumpkinsafterdarkyeg)

What: Pumpkins After Dark will spook up Borden Park until October 31 with pumpkins carved to resemble classic Halloween characters, dinosaurs and dragons, and movie and pop culture icons. The event boasts more than 6,000 hand-carved pumpkins. It’s certainly shaping up to be a must-do activity this Halloween in Edmonton.

When: Until October 31

Where: 11020 75a Street NW #102, Edmonton

Cost: $18.95 per adult; tickets can be found here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Common (@thecommonyeg)

What: It’s the final night of the year to check out The Common’s street car party! This Thursday, enjoy some specially made cask beer and incredible food while riding the streetcar atop the High Level Bridge.

When: Every Thursday until October 26, 2023

Where: 9910 109th Street

Cost: $59.77; buy tickets here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @larisa.adlc

What: Experience the wonder of Elk Island’s night sky! Gateway to the Stars at Elk Island National Park is an introductory stargazing program where park interpreters guide participants using star charts to find some of the major constellations visible in the night sky in the fall.

When: Friday and Saturday nights throughout October

Where: Elk Island National Park

Cost: $14.70; registration is required

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fort Edmonton Park (@fortedmontonpark)

What: Are you brave enough to learn the lore and trek through some of Fort Edmonton Park’s most haunted places? Paranormal Tours at Fort Edmonton Park are back by popular demand. Learn the fundamentals of conducting paranormal investigations using a variety of tools and techniques while exploring Fort Edmonton Park after dark.

When: From 7 to 10:30 pm on various dates from now until December 5

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

Cost: $65; get tickets here

What: Love Pro Wrestling returns to the Rec Room South Edmonton for a Rocky Horror-themed LPW 20: Planet Slammet, Janet! This will be a fun and exciting night of pro wrestling you won’t find anywhere else.

When: June 30 at 7 pm

Where: The Rec Room — 1725 99th Street NW

Cost: Tickets cost $30 each