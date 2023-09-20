6 concerts we're looking forward to in Edmonton this October

October is just around the corner for Edmonton, and there’s no shortage of fantastic concerts taking place in the city.
From Guns N’ Roses to Tyler Hubbard, check out these fantastic artists stopping by the city this October.
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas
When: October 13
Where: Rogers Place
Tickets: Start at $79.95; get them here
Tyler Hubbard
When: October 14
Where: Midway
Tickets: Start at $57.16; get them here
Fefe Dobson
When: October 18
Where: The Starlite Room
Tickets: Start at $24.99; get them here
Guns N’ Roses
When: October 19
Where: Rogers Place
Tickets: Start at $112.55; get them here
Dermot Kennedy
When: October 20
Where: Rogers Place
Tickets: Start at $49.90; get them here
Tool
When: October 25
Where: Rogers Place
Tickets: Start at $121; get them here