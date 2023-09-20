6 concerts we're looking forward to in Edmonton this October

October is just around the corner for Edmonton, and there’s no shortage of fantastic concerts taking place in the city.

From Guns N’ Roses to Tyler Hubbard, check out these fantastic artists stopping by the city this October.

Wu-Tang Clan and Nas

When: October 13

Where: Rogers Place

Tickets: Start at $79.95; get them here

Tyler Hubbard

When: October 14

Where: Midway

Tickets: Start at $57.16; get them here

Fefe Dobson

When: October 18

Where: The Starlite Room

Tickets: Start at $24.99; get them here

Guns N’ Roses

When: October 19

Where: Rogers Place

Tickets: Start at $112.55; get them here

Dermot Kennedy

When: October 20

Where: Rogers Place

Tickets: Start at $49.90; get them here

Tool

When: October 25

Where: Rogers Place

Tickets: Start at $121; get them here