6 concerts we're looking forward to in Edmonton this October

Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK | Amy Stewart/Live Nation

October is just around the corner for Edmonton, and there’s no shortage of fantastic concerts taking place in the city.

From Guns N’ Roses to Tyler Hubbard, check out these fantastic artists stopping by the city this October.

Wu-Tang Clan and Nas

Wu-Tang Clan | Nas (Live Nation/Submitted)

When: October 13
Where: Rogers Place
Tickets: Start at $79.95; get them here

Tyler Hubbard

Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

When: October 14
Where: Midway
Tickets: Start at $57.16; get them here

Fefe Dobson

Fefe Dobson (Kia Canada)

When: October 18
Where: The Starlite Room
Tickets: Start at $24.99; get them here

Guns N’ Roses

Guns N’ Roses/Submitted

When: October 19
Where: Rogers Place
Tickets: Start at $112.55; get them here

Dermot Kennedy

Amy Stewart/Live Nation

When: October 20
Where: Rogers Place
Tickets: Start at $49.90; get them here

Tool

Tool / Facebook

When: October 25
Where: Rogers Place
Tickets: Start at $121; get them here

