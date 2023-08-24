HUGE Halloween event with glowing pumpkins opening soon in Edmonton

Fall is fast on its way in YEG, and we are so excited for a mammoth Halloween event with thousands of glowing pumpkins coming to Edmonton next month.

Pumpkins After Dark will spook up Borden Park from September 22 to October 31 with pumpkins carved to resemble classic Halloween characters, dinosaurs and dragons, and movie and pop culture icons.

The event boasts more than 6,000 hand-carved pumpkins. It’s certainly shaping up to be a must-do activity this Halloween in Edmonton.

Just add it to the Edmonton Corn Maze, Deadmonton, and DARK at Fort Edmonton Park as some of the things to check out this upcoming spooky season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pumpkins After Dark Edmonton (@pumpkinsafterdarkyeg)

When: September 22 to October 31

Where: 11020 75a Street NW #102, Edmonton

Time: Various

Cost: $18.95 per adult; tickets can be found here