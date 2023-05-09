You can enjoy a beer while riding on the High Level streetcar this summer

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

If you’re looking for the ultimate Edmonton experience, this is likely it.

This summer, you can enjoy some beer and incredible food while riding the streetcar atop the High Level Bridge. The Common is back with its eighth annual Street Car event, and tickets are already selling quickly.

Not only will the views be stunning, but the atmosphere at these street car parties is totally unmatched.

Over the years, the event has featured casks from Blindman, SYC, Sea Change, Bent Stick, ’88, Alley Kat, Town Square, Blind Enthusiasm, Annex, Analog, Cold Garden and many more. This season, The Common will be offering two casks per trip, and each beer will be unique and only available to try on each trip.

It runs every Thursday from May 26 until October 26; tickets cost $59.77 and get you two beers paired with food and a ride on the street car.

For the first event on May 26, casks from Blindman and Irrational Brewing will be on tap.

If you don’t want to stop the party there, the streetcar will end its journey at The Common, where you can head inside and enjoy some fantastic live music.

Don’t wait to get your tickets! This event sells out fast, so click here to snag them.

Address: 9910 109th Street

