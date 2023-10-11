A HUGE festival is coming to the ICE District for the Oilers-Flames Heritage Classic

The Oilers versus Flames NHL Heritage Classic is quickly approaching, and a HUGE festival was just announced for fun at the Fan Park in the ICE District.

The park is going to be transformed into a two-day, non-ticketed fan festival open to the public, with tons of things to do ahead of the big game on Sunday, October 29.

You’ll even have a chance to take a photo with *the* Stanley Cup the whole time the Fan Park is open, enjoy family-friendly hockey interactives, the United by Hockey Mobile Museum, and tons of live music to jam to.

You might also like: Nickelback to perform at Oilers-Flames outdoor game

"It's going to be very fun:" Oilers' McDavid thrilled for Heritage Classic versus Flames

Hunter, the Oilers mascot, will be on-site interacting with fans along with loads of giveaways, food, drinks, and even an ice wall for that perfect selfie.

A 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic game ticket is not required for entry to WestJet NHL Fan Park.

If you have yet to snag tickets to the big game, there are still a few kicking around on Ticketmaster.

On top of the excitement for the game, it was announced last week that diamond-certified rock band Nickelback will be performing inside Commonwealth Stadium during the second intermission of the game.

WestJet NHL Fan Park

When : October 27 from 3 to 9 pm, October 28 from noon until 6 pm

Where: Edmonton ICE District Fan Park ( 10128 104 Avenue NW, immediately east of Rogers Place between 102 Street and 101 Street)