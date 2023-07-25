Events

Sip cocktails while looking at plants at Muttart Conservatory's adult night

Allison Stephen
Allison Stephen
Jul 25 2023, 6:24 pm
If you’re looking for the perfect date night in YEG, the Muttart Conservatory’s adult night may be the one.

Each Wednesday from 4 until 9 pm, you can explore the stunning and ever-changing displays of the conservatory’s glass pyramids while sipping on a cocktail or two.

In addition to the adult-only setting, you can enjoy dinner specials at Cafe Bloom inside the conservatory.

It’s a ton of fun, and you never know what you may learn at the Muttart Conservatory. Plus, it’s a great budget-friendly activity; admission is less than $15, and the cafe’s drinks and entrees are also fairly reasonable.

Right now, you can find a massive display of custom Lego works at the Muttart Conservatory, including a 24-foot-long model of the High Level Bridge.

Until August 25, Muttart Brick by Brick can be seen in the conservatory’s feature pyramid. The displays include a host of outstanding custom works and historical replicas of Edmonton buildings, space models, characters from pop culture, and a to-scale model of the Muttart Conservatory created by the Northern Alberta Lego Users Group.

So, check it out! Add a little bit of fun to your mid-week!

Muttart Conservatory Adult-Only Night

Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street
When: Wednesday evenings from 4 to 9 pm
Cost: $14.95 for adult admission; book a ticket here

