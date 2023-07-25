Sip cocktails while looking at plants at Muttart Conservatory's adult night

If you’re looking for the perfect date night in YEG, the Muttart Conservatory’s adult night may be the one.

Each Wednesday from 4 until 9 pm, you can explore the stunning and ever-changing displays of the conservatory’s glass pyramids while sipping on a cocktail or two.

In addition to the adult-only setting, you can enjoy dinner specials at Cafe Bloom inside the conservatory.

It’s a ton of fun, and you never know what you may learn at the Muttart Conservatory. Plus, it’s a great budget-friendly activity; admission is less than $15, and the cafe’s drinks and entrees are also fairly reasonable.

Right now, you can find a massive display of custom Lego works at the Muttart Conservatory, including a 24-foot-long model of the High Level Bridge.

Until August 25, Muttart Brick by Brick can be seen in the conservatory’s feature pyramid. The displays include a host of outstanding custom works and historical replicas of Edmonton buildings, space models, characters from pop culture, and a to-scale model of the Muttart Conservatory created by the Northern Alberta Lego Users Group.

So, check it out! Add a little bit of fun to your mid-week!

Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street

When: Wednesday evenings from 4 to 9 pm

Cost: $14.95 for adult admission; book a ticket here