"It's going to be very fun:" Oilers' McDavid thrilled for Heritage Classic versus Flames

It’s still well over a month away, but players and fans of the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames can’t wait for the 2023 Heritage Classic.

It was announced last December that the Oilers would host the Flames at Commonwealth Stadium on October 29 for the Heritage Classic. It marks the first time Edmonton has hosted the illustrious game since doing so in 2003 when they welcomed the Montreal Canadiens to town.

Given the rarity of outdoor games, paired with the fact it will feature one of the best rivalries in sports in the Battle of Alberta, tickets are selling quickly as fans appear to be very excited. They aren’t the only ones, as Oilers forward Connor McDavid recently spoke about his eagerness to play in what should be a fantastic game.

“Picturing [Commonwealth Stadium] full of Edmonton and Calgary fans going crazy, that’s what us hockey guys get excited about,” McDavid said. “I’ve got lots of family coming in. I’m looking forward to the family skate before. Those are memories that I’ll have for a lifetime, and I’m just excited for the whole weekend. It’ll be fun.

“To be here at Commonwealth in Edmonton, the 20th anniversary of the outdoor game, I’m super excited to be a part of it. Obviously, the Edmonton-Calgary rival is special and to play on this field and on this rink in this big venue, it’s going to be very fun.”

When the Oilers last hosted the Heritage Classic, the game wasn’t played until late November, resulting in some freezing temperatures for those in attendance. The hope this year is that moving it up a month will result in better weather, though as McDavid alluded to, you never know in Edmonton.

“Thankfully, playing in October, it’ll be a little warmer, I hope,” McDavid said. “You never know with Edmonton weather.”

This game will mark the first of four times the Oilers and Flames face off against one another this season. In 2022-23, they met on three occasions, with the Oilers winning two.