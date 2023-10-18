Edmonton will soon see a bitter 26°C temperature drop



Fall in Edmonton can be a bit of a rollercoaster, and this week is no exception, with a wild temperature swing in the forecast.

Some lovely warm temperatures are expected today and tomorrow, with a high of 19°C in the cards, followed by a steep drop in temperatures heading into next week, according to the current forecast from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

Monday, October 23, is teasing a low of -7°C with a chance of flurries, and when you do the math, that is a wicked 26°C temperature change from Thursday to Monday evening, so be sure to keep the blankets handy!

The record high for October 19 is 22.5°C, according to ECCC, being set last year with data starting in 1996. We might not be breaking any records this week, but it sure will be nice!

So, there you have it.

The upcoming forecast doesn’t look the most pleasant for Edmonton; however, an early look at the start of winter in Alberta does seem pretty promising. Our fingers are crossed!