15 things to do this week in Edmonton: December 13 to 19

We’ve arrived at a fresh week in Edmonton, and there are so many holiday things to do this week, you better brace yourself!

In addition to the holiday fun, one of the most anticipated Oilers games of the season happens this week. If you are looking to do some skating of your own here in Edmonton, we’ve got you covered too.

What: Not one but TWO Oilers home games this week. One of the most anticipated games of the year occurs on Tuesday, when the Toronto Maple Leafs visit town, followed by the Columbus Blue Jackets visiting on Thursday.

When: December 14, 16, 2021

Where: Rogers Place Arena

Cost: $89-$845; tickets can be found here

Christmas lights at the Alberta Legislature

Petr Smida/Shutterstock Petr Smida/Shutterstock

What: For more than 30 years, the grounds have been a festive haven for many, with a massive Christmas tree placed on the grounds and numerous surrounding trees being adorned with lights. It’s a lovely spot to go for a stroll with friends or on a date, or for the perfect holiday Instagram photo. Check it out ASAP!

Where: Alberta Legislature (10800 97 Avenue NW, Edmonton)

Cost: Free

What: Whether you are an adult or a child, tobogganing is one heck of a fun way to pass the time during the winter. Check out our roundup of some of the best tobogganing hills in Edmonton to visit for some sliding fun.

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free

What: It’s one of the largest and brightest holiday events: the Leduc Country Lights returns for another season. The 2019/20 season saw more than 28,000 people marvel over all the lights. Over the course of more than a decade, the event has grown into one of the largest winter attractions in the area, spread out over eight acres.

When: Now until January 2, 2022

Where: 49541, Range Road 260, Calmar

Cost: $2

What: Lace up those skates and wear your warmest winter jacket. Skating during the holidays is perfect, and there are several spots across Edmonton you can go to. It’s some of the best fun you can have for free in the city this December.

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free

What: A classic holiday event has returned to the University of Alberta Botanic Garden, as Luminaria lights up the winter night. Explore candle-lit pathways, light displays, and warm fires around which you can enjoy a warm cup of apple cider.

When: Now until January 9, 2022 (excluding Christmas Day)

Where: University of Alberta Botanical Gardens — 51227 AB-60, Spruce Grove

Cost: $21 for adults, child, student, and senior discounts apply, available online

What: Approaching its 50th season, Candy Cane Lane has become one of Edmonton’s must-see events of the holidays. Check it out from your vehicle or walk along the sidewalks and admire each home’s decadent displays.

When: December 10 to January 1, 2022

Where: 148 Street from 99 to 92 Avenue

Tickets: Free

What: Central Park in Spruce Grove has been decorated for the holidays, with Christmas lights strung across trees, including one display that has lights hanging from a massive tree. It’s a stunning backdrop for a great holiday Instagram photo with thousands of lights all around you.

Where: 450 King Street, Spruce Grove

Cost: Free

What: Ready to be dazzled by a million Christmas lights, including a light tunnel and a visit from Santa Claus himself? The Glow Christmas Festival returns to the Edmonton Expo Centre, providing the perfect spots for that holiday selfie, a gift from the Christmas market, or delicious food. It’ll surely get you into the holiday spirit this week in Edmonton.

When: Now until January 2, 2022

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre

Cost: $16.99- $22.99; tickets can be found here

What: Immerse yourself in the dazzling display of thousands of Christmas lights at RAD Torque Raceway (formerly known as Castrol Raceway) as the Magic of Lights returns for another season. The 2.5-kilometre stretch boasts more than one million lights using LED technology and digital animations to depict holiday scenes and characters of the season. Pure holiday magic right there!

When: Now until January 8, 2022

Where: RAD Torque Raceway (50342 Range Road 253, Leduc County)

Cost: $30-$120. Tickets can be found here

What: This home in Stony Plain has been decked out for the holidays, emulating the classic home from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. It’s so accurate that it’s even got an RV parked out front with a life-size statue of Cousin Eddie.

When: Now until January 1, 2022

Where: 64 Briarwood Point, Stony Plain

Cost: Free

What: A winter forest just outside of Edmonton has a seven-acre dazzling display of Christmas lights, a snow maze, delicious food, and more. It’s the perfect spot for some holiday cheer!

When: Now until January 9, 2022

Where: 23136 Secondary Highway 643, Gibbons

Cost: Tickets start at $17.50 and can be purchased here

What: This winter festival stages a spectacular exhibition of artistic light installations within the unique setting of the Edmonton Valley Zoo. Both humans and animals marvel over the Christmas lights. How cool is that?

When: December 3 until January 2, 2022

Where: Edmonton Valley Zoo (13315 Buena Vista Road & 87th Avenue NW, Edmonton)

Cost: Tickets start at $10.50 and can be purchased here

What: Be amazed at the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. It’s a relaxing, insightful, and beautiful experience and a lovely thing to do this week in Edmonton.

When: Open year-round

Time: From Monday to Wednesday, 10 am to 5 pm, Thursday 10 am to 10 pm, Friday 10 am to 5 pm, Saturdays and Sundays 9 am to 5 pm

Where: Muttart Conservatory (9626 96A Street, Edmonton)

Cost: $7.75-$14.95, purchase online

What: It’s the battle of the prairies as the Edmonton Oil Kings welcome the Swift Current Broncos to Rogers Place for some Friday night action.

When: December 17

Where: Rogers Place Arena

Cost: $23.50-$39.50; tickets can be found here