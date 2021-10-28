This candle-lit garden walk is a can't-miss this holiday season in Edmonton

A classic holiday event is returning to the University of Alberta Botanic Garden, as Luminaria returns in November.

Tickets went on sale October 28, ranging from $11 for children to $21 for adults. Tickets can be found here.

The event usually sells out fast, so those hoping to enjoy the experience will want to act quickly to secure their spots.

The event begins on November 27 and runs until January 9, 2022. It is open from 5 to 10 pm, with last entry at 8:30.

Enjoy candle-lit pathways, light displays and warm fires to enjoy a warm cup of apple cider around.

It’s suggested you arrive within the half-hour entry time you have reserved. Entry times are staggered to ensure adequate physical distancing for patrons, and each time slot is for two hours.

Luminaria says due to it being an outdoor event, tickets are not refundable, and if the weather is cold, they recommend you dress warmly, enjoy the hot cider, and warm up by the fire.

However, if there is a severe weather warning issued by Environment Canada or the temperature drops below a certain threshold, they may cancel the evening’s activities.

In that case, they will post information on their website and notify ticket holders by email.

When: November 27 to January 9, 2022 (excluding Christmas Day)

Time: Staggered entry times starting at 5 pm last entry at 8:30 pm

Where: University of Alberta Botanical Gardens — 51227 AB-60, Spruce Grove

Tickets: Available online, $21 for adults, child, student, and senior discounts apply