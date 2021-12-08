Seven tobogganing hills to check out in Edmonton this winter

No matter your age, there’s something special about grabbing a toboggan and hitting the hill. We’ve rounded up some tobogganing hills to check out this winter in Edmonton.
All of these hills are listed by the City of Edmonton, except for the Queen Elizabeth Hill spot. We just think it’s a wicked hill to slide down, and it provides a picturesque view of downtown Edmonton. You can’t go wrong with that!
So call your friends or gather your family to check out some good tobogganing hills in Edmonton.
Emily Murphy Park
Address: 11624 Saskatchewan Drive NW
Whitemud Park North
Address: 13204 Fox Drive NW
Gallagher Park
Address: 9505 96 Avenue NW
Government House Park
Address: 9938 Groat Road NW
Rundle Park – ACT Hill
Address: 2903 113 Avenue
Rundle Park – Walton’s Mountain
Address: 2903 113 Avenue
Queen Elizabeth Hill
Address: 10430 Queen Elizabeth Park Road
Here are some tips to reduce the risk of injury:
- Ensure the path is clear before sliding
- Wear a helmet
- Walk up the hill outside of the sledding area
- Do not dig holes, build ramps or jumps on the hill
- Parents/guardian are responsible for children
- Always sit face-forward on your sled
- Tobogganing is not recommended after dark
- Dogs are not permitted at city hills — please leave your dogs at home
The city also updates the current conditions of each of their hills, so you can look ahead in case the hill is icy or if it has the perfect amount of snow.
If you are looking for more winter activities to do, check out our roundup of skating rinks in Edmonton or where to see the best Christmas lights displays. ‘Tis the season!